Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold stepping up collection efforts on overdue sewage, garbage bills

Arnold residents who are not paying their garbage and sewage bills are placing a burden on the city, which is stepping up its efforts to collect. The city was owed about $250,000 from delinquent accounts when it took over billing for the services from Pennsylvania Municipal Service, commonly known as PAMS, at the start of this year. It so far has managed to collect about $40,000 of that debt, leaving it due about $210,000, city Manager Mario Bellavia said.
ARNOLD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
JEANNETTE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing

Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

City of Asylum Pittsburgh co-founder responds to violent attacks

PITTSBURGH — Henry Reese is badly bruised on the right side of his face, including his eye, followingthe stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday. Reese was serving as moderator during a public event when a man ran onto the stage and began stabbing Rushdie.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes

PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rideshare drivers react to no-weapon policies

PITTSBURGH — Rideshare drivers are coming forward after an uptick in violent crimes on the job. Drivers share their concerns about safety: Watch the report in the video player above. Some say that, despite a no-weapons policy at Uber and Lyft, they carry their own protection. Cherrie Casey shared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Party on Butler to open in Lawrenceville storefront

PITTSBURGH — An entrepreneur that launched an event business in Brooklyn is ready to now get the party started in Lawrenceville. Party on Butler, a party accessories boutique seeking to build on an established business of balloon installations for various events, is coming to 4304 Butler Street amid an ongoing Honeycomb Credit investment campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dr. Paul Nemiroff, former KDKA medical reporter, dies at age 73

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We have some sad news to pass along about a member of the KDKA family.Former KDKA medical reporter, Dr. Paul Nemiroff, has died. Dr. Paul came to KDKA in 2002, following a stint at our sister station, KCBS, in Los Angeles.While covering the many medical stories of Pittsburgh, he met and married longtime KDKA anchor Patrice King Brown.Dr. Paul left KDKA in 2009, shortly before Patrice's retirement.But his broadcasting career is just a fraction of his tremendous talent.Dr. Paul first received a PhD in psychology, and later went back to school to become an MD. His work in both health fields was known across the country and around the world.As a head and neck surgeon, Dr. Paul performed some 10,000 surgeries during his career.He was once considered for the position of U.S. Surgeon General.Dr. Paul died last Wednesday at the age of 73.All of us here at KDKA, send our love and sympathy to Patrice and Dr. Paul's family.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Water pressure to be limited in Greene County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some residents in Greene County could experience low water pressure, or no water at all tomorrow, Monday, August 15.The Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be shutting off the water to upgrade the system, according to the Herald-Standard.This is happening on Center Avenue in Dry Tavern.Customers in that area are asked to keep containers of water to minimize the outage, which is expected between 8 and noon.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Police, postal service warning Bethel Park residents of fraud

The Bethel Park police are alerting citizens of potential phone fraud. Multiple residents have reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an actual member of the police department needing to urgently discuss an "ongoing civil issue." According to the BPPD, the phone call is fraudulent. In a...
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder

PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA

