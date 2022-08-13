Read full article on original website
Columbia City Council discusses budget, suspends regular Citizen Police Review Board meetings
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council discussed several hot-button issues related to the city's $476 million budget for 2023. This includes increases in water rates and dozens of new positions within the city. The city council also voted unanimously to suspend regular meetings of the Citizen Police Review Board...
Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting
COLUMBIA − Columbia's 2023 budget is expected to be discussed at Monday's City Council meeting. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions and the planning of water rate increases. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses. Rollover funds...
Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission
Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board...
Free legal consultation, leisure activities offered for mid-Missouri veterans on Sept. 15
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic is offering free legal consultations to veterans regarding their Veterans Affairs disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA healthcare at an all-day event on Thursday, Sept. 15. The event is being held through the clinic's Tigers for Troops program and...
Study launched to improve Highway 54 corridor between Mexico and Louisiana
HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan. According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
Roadwork near Jefferson City to close U.S. Route 63 ramp Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City will be closed starting Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation has now pushed it back to Wednesday. The...
Laborers Local 955 protests new paid time off proposal
COLUMBIA - Over 100 people were in attendance for the Laborers Local 955's "Rally to Stop PTO Cuts for UM System Workers" protest. A new proposal, offered by UM curators back in June, would affect about 13,000 UM staff across it's four campuses: UMKC, UMSL, MU, Missouri S&T and those in the MU Healthcare system.
'Trash to treasures': Missouri River Regional Library helps spread awareness about sustainable living
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library hosted a “Trash to Treasures” event Monday, which aimed to help children learn valuable lessons about sustainability. The library was filled with items such as plastic bottles, food boxes and paper towel rolls, leaving it up to the kids' imagination to decide what to create with them.
New children's emergency room entrance to open Tuesday at University Hospital
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care's new entrance for its children's emergency room will open Tuesday. The new entrance, located on the west side of University Hospital along Deans Drive, is specifically for pediatric patients at the children's emergency room. The new ER, which replaces the children's ER on Keene...
Boone County health department offering two vaccination clinics this week
BOONE COUNTY - There are two opportunities for people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot this week in Boone County. Details and links to schedule appointments are below and can be found online. On Friday, Aug. 19, vaccines will be offered between 2 and 6 p.m. at...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 13.
Multiple motorcyclists traveling as part of a returning veterans Honor Flight trip were injured after a crash on I-70 westbound near the Boone/Callaway County line on Friday night. KOMU 8 news crews at the Honor Flight Reception awaiting their return were informed by some motorcyclists that 12-15 bikes from the...
One person hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Sunday that disrupted traffic in Jefferson City. According to the JCPD, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of Highway 54 West in the eastbound lanes. Police say the motorcycle ran off the...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, August 15
Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said the accident...
UPDATE: Motorcyclists recovering after crash while escorting honor flight
COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said...
