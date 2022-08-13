ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Columbia City Council to discuss 2023 budget process at Monday's meeting

COLUMBIA − Columbia's 2023 budget is expected to be discussed at Monday's City Council meeting. Considerations for the budget include funding for new staff positions and the planning of water rate increases. For the budget, revenues are projected at $472 million, with $476 million in projected expenses. Rollover funds...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Former Columbia mayor appointed to MoDOT highway commission

Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Highways and Transportation Commission on Friday. Warren K. Erdman, of Kansas City, was also appointed, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is a six-member board...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Study launched to improve Highway 54 corridor between Mexico and Louisiana

HANNIBAL - A study to improve the corridor between Mexico and Louisiana on Highway 54 has begun, after its addition to Missouri's statewide transportation plan. According to a press release, MoDOT has contracted with two consulting firms, Bartlett & West as lead consultant and Klinger and Associates and HG Consulting as sub-consultants.
LOUISIANA, MO
KOMU

Roadwork near Jefferson City to close U.S. Route 63 ramp Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound U.S. Route 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City will be closed starting Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation has now pushed it back to Wednesday. The...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Laborers Local 955 protests new paid time off proposal

COLUMBIA - Over 100 people were in attendance for the Laborers Local 955's "Rally to Stop PTO Cuts for UM System Workers" protest. A new proposal, offered by UM curators back in June, would affect about 13,000 UM staff across it's four campuses: UMKC, UMSL, MU, Missouri S&T and those in the MU Healthcare system.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Aug. 13.

Multiple motorcyclists traveling as part of a returning veterans Honor Flight trip were injured after a crash on I-70 westbound near the Boone/Callaway County line on Friday night. KOMU 8 news crews at the Honor Flight Reception awaiting their return were informed by some motorcyclists that 12-15 bikes from the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

One person hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A woman has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Sunday that disrupted traffic in Jefferson City. According to the JCPD, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of Highway 54 West in the eastbound lanes. Police say the motorcycle ran off the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, August 15

Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said the accident...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

UPDATE: Motorcyclists recovering after crash while escorting honor flight

COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said...
COLUMBIA, MO

