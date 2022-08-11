ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLM wants private sector, nonprofits to help with wild horse birth control vaccines, population controls

By By Mike Sunnucks
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 5 days ago
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is looking for private sector, nonprofit and other groups to help control wild horse herds and burro populations — including via birth control vaccines and other “fertility control” measures.

Easton, MD
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

