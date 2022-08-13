ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away

Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers receive vote in preseason AP Poll

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially enter the season in the receiving votes column for the preseason Associated Press Poll. The Huskers did not receive any votes last week in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released today with UNL just squeaking into the list with one vote in the receiving votes column.
LINCOLN, NE
macaronikid.com

Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love

I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Only two weeks remain at the Nebraska City Farmers Market

NEBRASKA CYITY - The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, August 18. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 18 Farmers Market sponsor is Professional Mortgage Services. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
LINCOLN, NE

