Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Casey Thompson’s injury was pretty bad
When the Nebraska football team kicks off its season on August 27, it’s assumed that Casey Thompson will be behind center. There was a time when that was very much in doubt, considering his injury was worse than people realized. That and more is highlighted in today’s Nebraska football...
Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away
Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question
When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
Nebraska Cornhuskers receive vote in preseason AP Poll
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially enter the season in the receiving votes column for the preseason Associated Press Poll. The Huskers did not receive any votes last week in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The AP Poll was released today with UNL just squeaking into the list with one vote in the receiving votes column.
Remembering Nebraska football’s 70-31 Big Ten title game loss from 2012
Based on the state of the program, 10 years probably feels like a long time ago for many Nebraska football fans. The 2012 football season marks the most recent occasion in which the Huskers reached double-digit wins in a season and the last time that they reached a conference title game.
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
Traffic changes to HWY 77 at Saltillo Road
The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics, 18 sports in total with the first home football game on August 26. LPD ramps up back-to-school traffic safety enforcement. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
Wicked Good Foods opens doors in Beatrice, hopes to bring life to downtown
BEATRICE - A Beatrice business is taking a fun twist on snacking, with hopes to modernize the downtown area. Wicked Good Foods provides freeze dried fruits and candies and they opened their doors at 518 N. Ella St. on Saturday. The store provides a number of products including candies and...
Only two weeks remain at the Nebraska City Farmers Market
NEBRASKA CYITY - The 2022 season of the Nebraska City Farmers Market will continue on Thursday, August 18. The Market features fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items for sale. The August 18 Farmers Market sponsor is Professional Mortgage Services. Employees will be on hand with a free treat for...
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
