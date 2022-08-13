ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Transit Police#Tufts Medical Center#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
IRVING, TX
TheDailyBeast

New Orleans Cop Ignored Witness Who Reported Nearby Rape: Report

A New Orleans law enforcement officer stood by, apparently unmoved, as a witness approached him and pleaded with him to help an unconscious woman she’d spotted being raped out in the open a block away, NOLA.com reported Monday. The witness, an unnamed woman, was also on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Audio of the July 26 call was given to the publication by The Lens, an investigative outlet focused on New Orleans. In it, the distressed witness can be heard saying, “And this police officer [hasn’t] even moved! He’s still just parked here! What the fuck? Like, what the fuck are y’all doing?” The caller claims that two other police officers “just drove past, shone the headlights right on [the victim], and just continued to drive.” She then apparently returns to the scene, and reports that the suspect has fled. “He’s fucking gone!” the witness cries. “This fucking cop is still a block away and this girl got raped on the street corner!” A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department declined to name the officer involved in the incident. The victim, who survived the attack, was “not ready to be part of” an ongoing investigation, the spokesperson added.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Stanford issue alert as woman raped in campus bathroom

Stanford University has issued a safety alert after a woman reported being raped in one of the bathrooms on the California campus. Police sent out the alert on Wednesday. The rape is reported to have taken place at around 5pm local time on Tuesday near a parking lot at the Wilbur Hall dormitory, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in the alert. The woman “stated she was physically restrained (grabbed) and taken to a restroom where she was raped,” the statement says. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, said she had seen the attacker “on campus before”. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy