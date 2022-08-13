Read full article on original website
Police arrest 'primary suspect' in killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque
Police in New Mexico have detained a man they suspect is connected to the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, authorities announced Tuesday.
Suspect Arrested In Death Of High School Football Coach Gunned Down At Georgia Gas Station
David Jarrad Booker was arrested in the death of high school football coach and father, Bradley Coleman, who was gunned down during what police believe was an attempted carjacking on July 10. A suspect has been arrested in the death of a high school football coach who was gunned down...
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Black Man Files Lawsuit Against Boston Cops Who Allegedly Arrested Him While Chasing White Suspect
Donovan Johnson filed a lawsuit against Arlington police officers who detained him while chasing a white suspect. The post Black Man Files Lawsuit Against Boston Cops Who Allegedly Arrested Him While Chasing White Suspect appeared first on NewsOne.
South African police arrest more than 120 after gang-rape of eight women
Dozens of zama-zamas – illegal miners from other countries – now being held in crime crackdown following music video shoot attack
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
Massachusetts man convicted of raping, kidnapping woman from Boston bar sentenced to 29 to 39 years in prison
A Massachusetts man who abducted an intoxicated 23-year-old woman from outside a Boston bar then held her prisoner for days and repeatedly raped her, will spend 29 to 39 years in prison. Jurors found Victor Pena, now 42, guilty of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape last week, according...
Suspect charged with murder in killing of missing University of Mississippi student
A man was arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old University of Mississippi student Jimmie "Jay" Lee, whose remains have not been found since going missing July 8, officials said Friday.
Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing
The murder of Pennsylvania teenager Lindy Sue Biechler has been shrouded in mystery for almost 50 years after she was stabbed 19 times and sexually assaulted in 1975. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how a huge break in the case was due to modern DNA testing and a coffee cup.July 20, 2022.
Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies
A 12-year-old girl escaped a kidnapper in rural Alabama by chewing through her restraints, then led police to the mobile where she had been held, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, CNN reports. Police announced the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, and it was widely reported on Wednesday. The girl was...
Huge update after remains found in pond tied to missing man whose burning truck was discovered a day after disappearance
NEW discoveries have been made in the case of a missing man whose burnt truck was discovered a day after he disappeared in 2016. Police believe human remains found on Tuesday may be related to the disappearance of Simon Powell. Powell was last seen on June 1, 2016. His burnt...
DNA links two men in prison to cold case from 1983 that originally sent the wrong man to prison for 37 years
Two men serving life sentences for murder in a Florida prison have been linked to two other murders with the help of newly discovered DNA samples, which led to the exoneration of another man who wrongfully served 37 years in prison for the rape and murder of Barbara Grams in 1983.
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
Brianna Grier's family calls for justice at Atlanta funeral after her death in police custody
Grier's father Marvin Grier said his family called the police "for help, not death." The county does not have a behavioral response team.
Cold case twist: new charges in murder case that had an innocent man in prison for 37 years
When Robert Duboise was 19 years old, he was arrested and convicted for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. It took more than half of his life until DNA evidence exonerated Duboise, who is now 57. Today, two men who are believed to be truly responsible for Grams’ death are now indicted.Aug. 4, 2022.
New Orleans Cop Ignored Witness Who Reported Nearby Rape: Report
A New Orleans law enforcement officer stood by, apparently unmoved, as a witness approached him and pleaded with him to help an unconscious woman she’d spotted being raped out in the open a block away, NOLA.com reported Monday. The witness, an unnamed woman, was also on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. Audio of the July 26 call was given to the publication by The Lens, an investigative outlet focused on New Orleans. In it, the distressed witness can be heard saying, “And this police officer [hasn’t] even moved! He’s still just parked here! What the fuck? Like, what the fuck are y’all doing?” The caller claims that two other police officers “just drove past, shone the headlights right on [the victim], and just continued to drive.” She then apparently returns to the scene, and reports that the suspect has fled. “He’s fucking gone!” the witness cries. “This fucking cop is still a block away and this girl got raped on the street corner!” A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department declined to name the officer involved in the incident. The victim, who survived the attack, was “not ready to be part of” an ongoing investigation, the spokesperson added.
Georgia college professor fatally shoots 18-year-old student sitting in car, police say
Police said Anna Jones was killed when Richard Sigman shot into a parked car following an argument with a man at a pizza restaurant.
Stanford issue alert as woman raped in campus bathroom
Stanford University has issued a safety alert after a woman reported being raped in one of the bathrooms on the California campus. Police sent out the alert on Wednesday. The rape is reported to have taken place at around 5pm local time on Tuesday near a parking lot at the Wilbur Hall dormitory, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in the alert. The woman “stated she was physically restrained (grabbed) and taken to a restroom where she was raped,” the statement says. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, said she had seen the attacker “on campus before”. She...
