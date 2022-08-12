Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair Governor's Charity Steer Show Nets Record $440-K
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair raised a record 440-thousand dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year's Grand Champion "Blue" was owned by Brady Werner of Williamsburg. The steer was shown by John Lawrence of Iowa State University Extension. Grand Champion Showman honors went to Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair Chief Executive Officer, who showed alongside Paige Evans, of Ellsworth, IA and her steer "Maverick."
kscj.com
NEW IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN CHOSEN
MARY ANN FOX OF MITCHELL COUNTY WAS CROWNED THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN SATURDAY EVENING AT THE ANNE AND BILL RILEY STAGE. FOX, WHO IS 18, WAS CHOSEN OUT OF THE 102 CONTESTANTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION. ALL HAD BEEN CROWNED QUEEN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTY...
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
KIMT
Mason City woman gets a $10,000 lottery prize
CLIVE, Iowa – A $10,000 scratch game prize has been won by a Mason City woman. The Iowa Lottery says Lori Hutchison won the 46th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 813 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City, and Hutchison claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
State fair attendees share thoughts on 'Best New Fair Food' nominees
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Brooks and Dunn @ Iowa State Fair!!!
The Iowa State Fair kicked off this past Thursday; August 11th, and will run thru August 21st. The fair began in 1854 and has been held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds since 1886. This years fair theme is Find your Fun. If you want family fun the fair has it....
kwbg.com
7 Farmers Elected to the Iowa Soybean Association Board of Directors
ANKENY, Iowa—Iowa soybean farmers have elected seven directors to the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors. These directors join 15 others fulfilling their terms on the ISA board. The association’s 22 volunteer farmer directors represent the state’s nine crop reporting districts in overseeing the management and allocation of...
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
1380kcim.com
Local Farm Families To Be Recognized At Iowa State Fair For Conservation Leadership
Four local farm families will be recognized next week during the Iowa State Fair for their long-standing dedication to protecting the state’s natural resources through the voluntary use of conservation practices. The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards are selected by a state committee consisting of members from both conservation and agricultural groups to recognize producers that maintain cover crop usage, wetland bioreactor, saturated buffers, and other similar practices in support of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Recipients also act as local leaders by advocating for widespread use of such practices within the ag industry and their home communities. Forty recipients were selected for the 2022 award presentation, including Michael Vonnahme of Carroll County, Jason and Kelli Fineran of Sac County, Rowly and Deb Burton of Shelby County, and Scott McLaughlin of Shelby County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kaylan Lyon will formally present these awards during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Recent winners from the area include John Van Horn of Carroll County, Rosmann Family Farms of Shelby County, Eric and Jessica Hunziker of Sac County, and Luke and Linda Croghan of Shelby County. Since the award’s creation in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized.
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted in connection to Omaha area homicide arrested in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A suspect in an Omaha area homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines Police say officers...
Iowa State Fair Fan Favorite Ride Temporarily Shut Down After Kid Gets Hurt
The Iowa State Fair kicked off yesterday but it didn't go without a hitch. The giant slide ride at the fair was shut down for part of the day yesterday after some riders were hurt on it. KCCI reports that the kids were hurt when they were coming off the...
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Iowa of last decade
Over the years, NCAA basketball has given us a fair of share of impact moments, teams, and players. Games are played for months leading up to the NCAA Tournament, which always delivers us these unforgettable moments. The tireless hours in the gym, on the court, and everywhere in between by these players represent all their hard work, and a lucky few get the ultimate payoff at the end of March Madness.
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall
No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: The movie crew for 'Twister' needed 'bailed out' while filming in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For its first day of filming, the "Twister" crew needed some hay for props, so one Iowan bailed them out. The crew paid the man twice his asking price for the hay. So, he got the big bucks and his hay got the big break on the silver screen.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
AARP giving away goodie bags for birthday of Social Security Act
DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag. This year, AARP is focused […]
