Read full article on original website
Related
kwbg.com
7 Farmers Elected to the Iowa Soybean Association Board of Directors
ANKENY, Iowa—Iowa soybean farmers have elected seven directors to the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors. These directors join 15 others fulfilling their terms on the ISA board. The association’s 22 volunteer farmer directors represent the state’s nine crop reporting districts in overseeing the management and allocation of...
3 News Now
Deidre DeJear: Use Iowa’s ‘trust fund’ for mental health, education funding
Iowa needs to use its budget surplus to address shortages in mental health and public education, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear said Saturday. DeJear spoke to a group of more than 50 people gathered at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. The state is underfunding both public education and mental health, she said, and needs to put government money to use helping Iowans in need.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
1380kcim.com
Local Farm Families To Be Recognized At Iowa State Fair For Conservation Leadership
Four local farm families will be recognized next week during the Iowa State Fair for their long-standing dedication to protecting the state’s natural resources through the voluntary use of conservation practices. The Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards are selected by a state committee consisting of members from both conservation and agricultural groups to recognize producers that maintain cover crop usage, wetland bioreactor, saturated buffers, and other similar practices in support of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Recipients also act as local leaders by advocating for widespread use of such practices within the ag industry and their home communities. Forty recipients were selected for the 2022 award presentation, including Michael Vonnahme of Carroll County, Jason and Kelli Fineran of Sac County, Rowly and Deb Burton of Shelby County, and Scott McLaughlin of Shelby County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kaylan Lyon will formally present these awards during a special ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Oman Family Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Recent winners from the area include John Van Horn of Carroll County, Rosmann Family Farms of Shelby County, Eric and Jessica Hunziker of Sac County, and Luke and Linda Croghan of Shelby County. Since the award’s creation in 2012, more than 690 Iowa farm families have been recognized.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Meet this super bull named Albert at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Albert the super bull has been attracting quite a crowd at the Iowa State Fair. The bull weighs 3,042 pounds. His owners are Owned by Randy Dreher of Audobon.
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
State fair attendees share thoughts on 'Best New Fair Food' nominees
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
bleedingheartland.com
Legal analysis: The state's case for reinstating Iowa's abortion ban
Bill from White Plains is an Iowa attorney with a specific interest in constitutional law and civil liberties. Who’s more important: 51 percent of the populace of Iowa or, Iowa’s Republican-controlled government?. That is the question raised by the motion a partisan think tank filed in Polk County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwit.org
Newscast 08.12.22: Iowa farmland values grow 21% this year; Iowa state taxes down
Higher corn and soybean prices and improved profits have helped drive Iowa farmland values up 21% this year, the second-largest increase in the nation, a new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows. Only Kansas farmland values grew faster, at 25%, according to the USDA. The agriculture department uses farm surveys...
Brooks and Dunn @ Iowa State Fair!!!
The Iowa State Fair kicked off this past Thursday; August 11th, and will run thru August 21st. The fair began in 1854 and has been held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds since 1886. This years fair theme is Find your Fun. If you want family fun the fair has it....
littlevillagemag.com
Tender is the loin: The quest to find the CRANDIC’s most perfect pork tenderloin
The pork tenderloin sandwich ranks among Iowa’s most important culinary contributions, alongside Maid-Rites, puppy chow and Casey’s breakfast pizza. The formula is simple: A piece of pork loin is pounded thin, battered and deep fried, served on a bun which it humorously dwarfs in size and topped most typically with LTOP and mayo. For the uninitiated, the sandwich’s intimidating diameter can make it seem inaccessible. Fear not! I’m here to guide you.
New foundation to meet needs of mental health patients in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new foundation in Iowa is on a mission to provide more support for those who struggle with mental health. The Turnwell Foundation for Mental Health partners with systems of care to provide the local community with immediate and long-term mental health support. The foundation hosted a charity event called Project […]
AARP giving away goodie bags for birthday of Social Security Act
DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag. This year, AARP is focused […]
katyflint.com
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa
I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Iowa of last decade
Over the years, NCAA basketball has given us a fair of share of impact moments, teams, and players. Games are played for months leading up to the NCAA Tournament, which always delivers us these unforgettable moments. The tireless hours in the gym, on the court, and everywhere in between by these players represent all their hard work, and a lucky few get the ultimate payoff at the end of March Madness.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
Comments / 0