Westchester County, NY

CBS New York

Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Health
Rye, NY
Health
Rye, NY
Government
City
White Plains, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Rye, NY
Daily Voice

11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria

Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
WALLKILL, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Department of Health
talkofthesound.com

Westchester Landlords Must Now Disclose Flood History

WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 15, 2022) — All prospective tenants must be provided a Flood History Form by property owners. Why it matters: Renters often do not have insurance for their personal belongings, which are not covered by a landlord’s property insurance. Flood prone areas:. All properties are...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand

A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

