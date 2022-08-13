Read full article on original website
Related
Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
How to Legally Dispose of Old Gasoline in the Hudson Valley, NY?
So you have old gasoline in the garage? What do you do with it? Is it just straight gas or did you mix it with oil? Here's another big question? How long has it been there? Did you put that stabilizer in it? Old gas can cause you issues in your equipment too, so what should you do with it?
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkofthesound.com
ParaTransit Riders Get New App for Westchester County Bee-line Service
WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 15, 2022) — Starting Tuesday, the new ParaTransit App allows users to book a trip, receive real-time text updates, make payments, and more on their Smartphone. Users are required to call 914-995-2958 to set up an account. Why it matters: Planning a trip on the...
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 4-Vehicle Wallkill Crash
A 26-year-old man was killed during a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 14 in the town of Wallkill, on Schutt Road. According to detectives, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old New Windsor resident lying on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
PSA: Avoid Major Disappointment at this Hudson Valley Dairy Queen
My wife and I came for ice cream and a snack, but we left with a broken heart. Dramatic? Maybe. But there's one Dairy Queen in the Hudson Valley that's different than all the others, and not in a good way. Dairy Queen Locations in the Hudson Valley, NY. Summer...
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Waters to be Tested For Polio, Following Discovery In NYC Wastewater | Yoel Ackerman
Several weeks ago, an individual in New York suffered paralysis from the Polio virus. Before that point, the virus hadn’t been seen since 1979, and it was thought to have been completely eradicated from the United States. Now though, it appears that the virus is still active, and present...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
talkofthesound.com
Westchester Landlords Must Now Disclose Flood History
WHITE PLAINS, NY (August 15, 2022) — All prospective tenants must be provided a Flood History Form by property owners. Why it matters: Renters often do not have insurance for their personal belongings, which are not covered by a landlord’s property insurance. Flood prone areas:. All properties are...
Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
Going to a county fair in NJ? CDC says watch out for this new virus
Amid peak county fair season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the year’s first human infection with a flu virus that usually spreads in pigs. The person who was infected had direct contact with pigs at an agricultural fair in West Virginia, the CDC confirmed on Aug. 5.
talkofthesound.com
A 52-year-old Man Drowned Tuesday in the Byram River (Port Chester/Greenwich)
PORT CHESTER, NY (August 13, 2022) — The man was swimming when he went under the water and never re-surfaced. Why it matters: Every year in the United States there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day. Emergency response:. On Tuesday...
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Comments / 0