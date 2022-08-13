Read full article on original website
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”
20 years old? 20?! I’m not one for singing competition shows, but when you stumble upon something like this you have to take note of it… During Season 20 auditions for American Idol, a baby-faced kid by the name of Luke Taylor gave the judges and audience way more than could be expected from someone still in college that quite honestly looks like he should still be in high school. We all had that kid in class whose voice dropped […] The post 20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
CMT
WATCH: Chris Stapleton And George Strait Join Forces On Electrifying Tom Petty Cover
Stapleton and Strait delivered an electrifying cover of Tom Petty’s 1994 hit “You Wreck Me.” The two effortlessly plucked at their acoustic guitars, as Strait took the lead kicking off the classic. Stapleton jumped in on the chorus, sprinkling his signature country-rock flair before exploding into the second verse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Chris Stapleton & Tom Petty Guitar Player Mike Campbell Sing The Hell Out Of Petty’s “I Should Have Known It”
Talk about one of the all time country music greats, paying homage to one of the best artists in rock history. I’m fully convinced that Chris Stapleton could write a song from any genre he wants and release it, and it would be a mega-hit. From country, to southern...
Go Behind the Scenes with Caroline Jones on Tour with the Zac Brown Band
There are few things greater than live music. Hearing singers and musicians hit every note of new and old songs under the roar of an enraptured audience is an experience all its own. But what happens in the hours and days after those musicians step off stage? The hours and days before they step on stage?
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Emotional Photo With Late Mom Naomi in Honor of Release of Apple Music Project
It’s been an emotional year for Wynonna Judd. Just after announcing a reunion with her mother for a tour celebrating the legacy of The Judds, her mother died. But the tour will carry on, and she’s speaking more about why she finds that important. She joined Hunter Kelly on Apple Music recently for an in-depth interview. To mark the occasion, she shared a photo that was particularly memorable. Check out the post below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lainey Wilson Has Us Sipping ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Waiting on Her New Album
Lainey Wilson keeps churning out new music. “Heart Like a Truck” is still climbing the country charts, and now she’s giving us “Watermelon Moonshine.” The new single comes along with the news that a new album arrives on October 28. The new album is titled Bell Bottom Country. Check out the new single below.
The Daily South
A Young Mickey Guyton Drew Inspiration From LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton
Long before Mickey Guyton was a chart-topping country singer, she was a little girl in Texas who dreamed of becoming a star. At the time, she had no idea that the two country women she idolized most would one day help shape her history-making career. In a recent interview with...
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Vote on the Audacy Country Top 20 with Rob + Holly
Listen Saturdays from 8-10AM as Rob + Holly talk to Country music’s biggest stars, and plays the Top 20 Audacy Country songs every weekend on your favorite Audacy Country stations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Apple Music Series to Celebrate the Music & Legacy of The Judds
The Judds more than earned their place in the country music history books. The mother-daughter duo dominated charts and awards shows from the mid-eighties into the early nineties. They amassed 14 number-one singles, five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. Additionally, they revived the tradition of the permanent duo in country music. More importantly, though, Naomi and Wynonna influenced and impacted countless artists and fans. The music they released left a lasting impact.
Comments / 0