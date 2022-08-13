ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress' passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors.
Whiskey Riff

20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”

20 years old? 20?! I'm not one for singing competition shows, but when you stumble upon something like this you have to take note of it… During Season 20 auditions for American Idol, a baby-faced kid by the name of Luke Taylor gave the judges and audience way more than could be expected from someone still in college that quite honestly looks like he should still be in high school. We all had that kid in class whose voice dropped
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance

Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
Taste of Country

Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity

The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Emotional Photo With Late Mom Naomi in Honor of Release of Apple Music Project

It’s been an emotional year for Wynonna Judd. Just after announcing a reunion with her mother for a tour celebrating the legacy of The Judds, her mother died. But the tour will carry on, and she’s speaking more about why she finds that important. She joined Hunter Kelly on Apple Music recently for an in-depth interview. To mark the occasion, she shared a photo that was particularly memorable. Check out the post below.
Outsider.com

New Apple Music Series to Celebrate the Music & Legacy of The Judds

The Judds more than earned their place in the country music history books. The mother-daughter duo dominated charts and awards shows from the mid-eighties into the early nineties. They amassed 14 number-one singles, five Grammy Awards, nine CMA Awards, and seven ACM Awards. Additionally, they revived the tradition of the permanent duo in country music. More importantly, though, Naomi and Wynonna influenced and impacted countless artists and fans. The music they released left a lasting impact.
