Arizona State

Wacmaniac
2d ago

Not about the classified documents he took but they want to look into the Department of Justice for doing their job these people are no more American than the Taliban is.

Bob Hyland
2d ago

It’s amazing how uninformed Gosar is about government affairs. Is he living on another planet? Pitiful. How does this bonehead keep getting re-elected in Arizona?

Margo Johnson
2d ago

time to fully investigate every republican in any elected position in the state of Arizona. time to rid ourselves of every leech in "public service".

Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
The Associated Press

Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
The Independent

Voices: The FBI raid forced Republicans and Democrats to change their midterm strategies

After a short a delay because of Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Washington has now entered its August recess, the traditional opening for members to go back to their home districts. In midterm years like this one, that means they’re also about to begin campaigning in earnest.Both parties desperately want to talk about the Democrats’ signature climate and healthcare bill, which they’ve passed after more than a year of intra-party strife. Republicans want to repeat the (frequently debunked) claim that the act will lead to 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, hoping to neutralize any excitement about the...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Axios

Scoop: Republicans' last-minute Cheney lifeline

A handful of Republican operatives are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to rescue Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from a Trump-backed primary challenge, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The previously unreported effort shows how some Republicans are trying to surreptitiously undercut the former president's revenge campaign, which has so far claimed the political lives of a significant chunk of GOP critics.
Fox News

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy confidently says he’ll be the next House speaker

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. – EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says he believes he’ll be the next speaker of the House. "I believe so. We’ll win the majority and I’ll be speaker. Yes," McCarthy said in an exclusive interview with Fox News on Monday, as he pointed toward the likely regaining of the House majority by the GOP in November’s midterm elections.
deseret.com

Perspective: Don’t bet the farm on a GOP takeover of the Senate

With President Joe Biden’s popularity remaining low and inflation remaining high, some Republicans have been talking about what they will do “when” they retake the U.S. Senate in November, not “if.”. Outrage over news that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act contained approval of an army of...
