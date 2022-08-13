ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Lenyn Sosa sitting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Leury Garcia versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 29 plate appearnaces this season, Sosa has a .107 batting average with a .388 OPS,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ian Happ, Cubs roll over Reds

Ian Happ continued to torment the Cincinnati Reds with a three-run homer and Franmil Reyes added a two-run shot to power the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win Saturday night. Happ, a baseball star at the University of Cincinnati, belted his 16th career home run at Great American Ball Park and his 25th lifetime homer against the Reds.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sports Nation

Contreras and Happ Stay, Madrigal’s Return

After weeks, months, even years of speculation, Chicago Cubs’ All-Stars Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remained on the Cubs’ roster. Only time will tell if the move by the Cubs’ front office staff was the correct decision. From the fans’ perspective, keeping Contreras was the right decision....
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Victor Robles resting for Nationals versus Cubs

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Yadiel Hernandez, Lane Thomas, and Joey Meneses will start across the Nationals' outfield. Luke Voit will be on first base while Nelson Cruz starts at designated hitter and bats fifth.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2...
CHICAGO, IL

