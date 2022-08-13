Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
numberfire.com
Lenyn Sosa sitting Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Leury Garcia versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. In 29 plate appearnaces this season, Sosa has a .107 batting average with a .388 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
Chris Woodward the latest MLB manager fired, but many more are on hot seat
Chris Woodward wasn't totally to blame in Texas, but struggling teams often feel change is needed. Here are eight other managers who may be in danger.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Ian Happ, Cubs roll over Reds
Ian Happ continued to torment the Cincinnati Reds with a three-run homer and Franmil Reyes added a two-run shot to power the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win Saturday night. Happ, a baseball star at the University of Cincinnati, belted his 16th career home run at Great American Ball Park and his 25th lifetime homer against the Reds.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
Contreras and Happ Stay, Madrigal’s Return
After weeks, months, even years of speculation, Chicago Cubs’ All-Stars Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remained on the Cubs’ roster. Only time will tell if the move by the Cubs’ front office staff was the correct decision. From the fans’ perspective, keeping Contreras was the right decision....
numberfire.com
Victor Robles resting for Nationals versus Cubs
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Yadiel Hernandez, Lane Thomas, and Joey Meneses will start across the Nationals' outfield. Luke Voit will be on first base while Nelson Cruz starts at designated hitter and bats fifth.
FOX Sports
Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3
CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2...
