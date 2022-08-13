Read full article on original website
Tara Blue
2d ago
so heartbreaking. Crazy thing is, this garage is LITERALLY overlooking the police department... my heart aches for his family
5
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side
CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
Chicago woman killed in Eisenhower crash near 1st Avenue: Illinois State Police
The 25-year-old woman's vehicle lost control, rolled over and hit a median, police said.
Man apprehended after being wanted for carjacking in New Lenox and string of car thefts in central Illinois
27-year-old Devante Davis was apprehended in Dolton by Cook County Sheriff officers. Davis had been wanted by New Lenox police for an armed carjacking and car thefts in central Illinois, Will County Sheriff’s Office said.
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
I-88 shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
Surveillance video shows suspect in daytime car theft in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Police in suburban Antioch released home surveillance video Monday that shows a suspect involved in a car theft last week. The suspect then used the car to commit another crime in a nearby community. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police say at least two suspects stole a...
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after South Shore hit-and-run, police say
Chicago police said three people have died after a hit-and-run accident in South Shore Sunday morning. Police said four men were hit near 70th Street and Jeffery Boulevard by a car heading southbound. No one is in custody.
Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
Man arrested, accused of breaking into same northern Indiana business twice in 24 hours
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period. The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share […]
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont
Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
3 killed, 1 seriously injured in Chicago hit-and-run crash, police say
CHICAGO — Three men died and another was injured during a hit-and-run crash on the south side of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. CDT in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood of the city, WLS-TV reported. A sedan traveling southbound struck the four...
Man charged in Loop groping attacks a 'danger to the community,' judge says
A man has been charged in connection with a string of groping attacks in the Loop.
Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago
Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
Bond set at $1M for man charged in Chicago police-involved shooting on Near West Side
A judge set bond for a man charged in a Chicago police-involved in shooting at $1 million.
Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend
Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
Chicago high school student killed in shooting while rest of family was on vacation, mom says
The 16-year-old was killed in Chicago after he stayed home to work while his family was on vacation in Florida.
3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a driver who ran down four men Sunday morning, killing three of them. It happened in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., police said. Jeffery Street and 71st was littered with dozens of evidence markers next to shoes and pieces of vehicles after a horrific hit and run crash.Two of the men who died have been identified as Devonta K. Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, and Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland. The third victim who died has not yet been identified. Pod cam video shows the men flying...
