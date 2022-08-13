ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Comments / 5

Tara Blue
2d ago

so heartbreaking. Crazy thing is, this garage is LITERALLY overlooking the police department... my heart aches for his family

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wearegreenbay.com

‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags

GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
GURNEE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downers Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Downers Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Elmhurst, IL
Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows suspect in daytime car theft in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Police in suburban Antioch released home surveillance video Monday that shows a suspect involved in a car theft last week. The suspect then used the car to commit another crime in a nearby community. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police say at least two suspects stole a...
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Accident#Cbs#Elmhurst Police
wjol.com

Trooper Hit While Performing Traffic Stop In Lemont

Charges are pending after an Illinois State Police trooper’s vehicle was hit over the weekend outside Chicago. Authorities say the trooper was performing a traffic stop Friday on I-355 near the Boughton Road in Lemont when a Toyota Tacoma failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and hit the rear driver side of trooper’s squad car. The trooper and the driver of the Toyota were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
LEMONT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago

Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
MAYWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three arrested during festival in Mendota over the weekend

Police in Mendota arrested three people during two incidents at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival over the weekend. On Saturday morning at around 2:30, police arrested 23-year-old Myron T. Lesley, of Mendota, and charged him with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Police say it happened in the 800 block of Main Street during the festival. Also arrested was 49-year-old Jennifer L. Lesley, of Mendota. She's charged with domestic battery. Both Myron and Jennifer Lesley were taken to the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa.
MENDOTA, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a driver who ran down four men Sunday morning, killing three of them. It happened in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., police said. Jeffery Street and 71st was littered with dozens of evidence markers next to shoes and pieces of vehicles after a horrific hit and run crash.Two of the men who died have been identified as Devonta K. Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, and Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland. The third victim who died has not yet been identified. Pod cam video shows the men flying...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy