thecomeback.com
Jermaine Burton explains why he transferred to Alabama
Alabama football doesn’t rebuild, they reload. This upcoming season is no different. One of the ways the Crimson Tide is able to continue to be successful despite losing so many players to the NFL is through recruiting and the transfer portal. Alabama gained one important piece to this upcoming...
Raiders QB Revealed as a Top 100 Players of 2022
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has once again gained the respect of its peers in this year's Top 100 list.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s comments on Matt Rhule
It takes a lot for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to say something noteworthy in a press conference but he put out some rather shocking comments about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The Patriots are facing the Panthers this Friday and Belichick wasted little time to say...
Yardbarker
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was recently dealing with a groin injury, but he returned to practice Sunday for the first time since Aug. 4. Smith made quite the impression in his return with a number of standout plays. Smith made one especially impressive catch for a touchdown on a jump ball from […] The post DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React
The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
thecomeback.com
NFL reporter questions Tom Brady’s commitment, says he “looked miserable”
After briefly retiring from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, Tom Brady came out of retirement a few months later and is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But one NFL reporter wonders if Brady is fully committed to the team, especially as the 45-year-old quarterback takes a surprising leave of absence from the team.
thecomeback.com
LSU QB makes huge decision about his future
LSU has one less quarterback in their room as Myles Brennan announced Monday that he is reportedly quitting the sport after finding out he won’t be the starter for the 2022 college football season. LSU football coach Brian Kelly confirmed reports that Brennan has indeed left the team. “We...
thecomeback.com
Antonio Brown reacts to George Pickens’ touchdown celebration
It might just be the first preseason game but two Pittsburgh Steelers rookies really shined in their debuts. Quarterback Kenny Pickett went 13 for 15 and threw for two touchdowns while wide receiver George Pickens had an awesome touchdown grab against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickens’ celebration paid homage to former...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Jason Garrett news
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has apparently parlayed his good showing as a color commentator for the USFL into a coveted gig for NBC. He’ll now be NBC’s Notre Dame analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jac Collinsworth. Garrett’s name came...
thecomeback.com
NFL referees calling one particular penalty more often
Over the offseason, the NFL asked its officials to focus more on illegal contact penalties this season. And after just one week of preseason action, it’s becoming clear we’re going to see a lot more called this NFL football season. NFL officials only threw 36 flags for illegal...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons, 76ers settlement
Following a tumultuous sequence of events, beginning with Ben Simmons requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the two sides can finally leave their relationship in the past. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons and the Sixers reached an agreement to recoup part of his salary that was withheld from...
thecomeback.com
Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub named suspect in shooting death of youth football coach
On Saturday night, many rumors started flying about former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib (who played for five NFL teams from 2008-2019, and now is a NFL broadcaster for Amazon) and his brother Yaqub potentially being involved in a fatal shooting at a youth football game. On Sunday, Benjamin Allbright of Denver radio station KOA passed on a release from the Lancaster Police Department (the Texas city where this shooting happened) naming Yaqub Talib as a suspect:
FOX Sports
NFL odds: What's next for bettors after Zach Wilson injury
Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were the darlings of NFL bettors who were looking at wagers with long odds. Now that Wilson is expected to miss up to a month with a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in an exhibition game Friday, are bettors bailing on Gang Green?
Best player by jersey number for 2022 NFL season
Football is a game of numbers. Instead of diving into complicated numbers and analytics to highlight the NFL’s best players ahead of the 2022 season, we’re going to examine something a bit simpler: jersey numbers. Ranking players with a given jersey number is a straightforward exercise, but it...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to dismal preseason showing from veteran QBs
In January of 2018, Nick Foles and Case Keenum opposed each other as opposing quarterbacks in the NFC Championship Game. While that may not seem like that long ago, Saturday’s preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills shows how different both quarterbacks are. Matt Ryan started the...
thecomeback.com
Kevin Durant reacts to “comical” retirement rumors
Kevin Durant has no plans on retiring from the NBA. After a report surfaced earlier Monday morning that the future Hall of Famer might retire rather than suit up for the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming season, Durant took to Twitter to flat out deny those rumors, calling the situation “comical.”
