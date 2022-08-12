Read full article on original website
KRDO
Widow, who lost husband in line of duty in 2018, offers support for fallen Dep. Peery’s family
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO., (KRDO) -- Monday, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was laid to rest. He was one of two victims in a Security-Widefield shooting. This was the first deputy death in four years for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. On February 5, 2018, Deputy Michah Flick was killed while responding to an auto-theft arrest in an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.
KRDO
‘A memory I’ll never forget’: Gold Star families now welcomed on Blue Ridge Honor Flights
HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Honor Flights will now extend a welcoming offer to families of soldiers who paid the ultimate price — Gold Star families. Since 2016, Blue Ridge Honor Flights have soared from Asheville to Washington, D.C., carrying American heroes from World...
KRDO
Colorado State Patrol wants you to stay in your lane and watch for pedestrians
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is in the middle of a year-long campaign to remind people to control their lane position while driving and be aware of pedestrians and bicycles. It's called the "Stay in Your Lane" campaign. State Patrol said their citation data over the last three years...
KRDO
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials say a metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said Monday that the metal part struck a slab of granite 6 to 8 feet from a security worker who was returning to the building. No one was hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned on Monday. Clancy says the FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large commercial jet.
KRDO
Uniquely WNC: “Chair nerds” pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves “chair nerds,” having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, “all...
KRDO
Southern Colorado utility company offering incentives to invest in electric vehicles
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy has partnered with Drive Clean Colorado and the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a new incentive and provide resources to Coloradans looking to purchase an electric vehicle. Black Hills Energy, a local utility company in Southern Colorado, recently launched the 'Ready EV'...
KRDO
Acquisition of Shaw Reservoir will benefit people and wildlife in San Luis Valley
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the San Luis Valley Water Conservancy District (SLVWCD), and The Conservation Fund have completed a multi-year partnership effort to acquire and manage Shaw Reservoir, which is located in the headwaters of the South Fork of the Rio Grande.
KRDO
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights that won’t change the outcome. Abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 Monday to credit cards to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will be in nine of the state’s 105 counties accounting for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in eight of the nine counties. Abortion opponents had sought a recount in every county but couldn’t come up with the $229,000 needed to cover the costs.
