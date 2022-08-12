ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widow, who lost husband in line of duty in 2018, offers support for fallen Dep. Peery’s family

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO., (KRDO) -- Monday, El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery was laid to rest. He was one of two victims in a Security-Widefield shooting. This was the first deputy death in four years for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. On February 5, 2018, Deputy Michah Flick was killed while responding to an auto-theft arrest in an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Officials say a metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said Monday that the metal part struck a slab of granite 6 to 8 feet from a security worker who was returning to the building. No one was hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned on Monday. Clancy says the FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large commercial jet.
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive vote in favor of abortion rights that won’t change the outcome. Abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 Monday to credit cards to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state’s office said the recount will be in nine of the state’s 105 counties accounting for more than half of the votes cast on the Aug. 2 abortion ballot question, including four of the state’s five most populous counties. Voters who want to keep the abortion rights allowed under the Kansas constitution prevailed in eight of the nine counties. Abortion opponents had sought a recount in every county but couldn’t come up with the $229,000 needed to cover the costs.
