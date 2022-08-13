Read full article on original website
Related
13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson
This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
Bismarck's Perfect Proposal - An Emotional "Yes" Kicks Off Firewo
A Heartwarming Goodbye, And A Wonderful Beginning
KFYR-TV
Conservationists look forward to bringing in native grasses to Clairmont Family Conservation Park
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A multi-year restoration project on 117 acres of land in Bismarck is making headway. Plans for the Clairmont Family Conservation Park near Burnt Boat Drive and Clairmont Road were unveiled in March. Since then, conservationists have been hard at work. “We have prepped the seedbed for...
Celebrate Sunday with Sundaes at BisMan Ice Cream Social
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Many people don’t like Sundays — it’s the start of a new work week and an end to relaxing weekends. Thankfully, this weekend can end a little sweeter than others, thanks to a local celebration. The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual ice cream social today, starting at noon. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Pickleball gaining popularity in Bismarck-Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pickleball, a sport similar to tennis or ping pong, is sweeping the nation and has made its way to North Dakota. The fast-growing sport and pastime has 125 active members in the Bismarck-Mandan community. The sport is popular among 50, 60 and 70 year old’s, but...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
KFYR-TV
Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
valleynewslive.com
PHOTOS: Tornadoes spotted in northeast McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple funnel clouds and tornadoes were observed in northeast McLean County on Monday evening between 5:20 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. CDT. Here are some of the photos we’ve received and visit SkySpyPhotos.com for a full gallery. A tornado warning was in effect from 5:23 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. CDT Monday for parts of northeast McLean County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan reconstructing Cemetery Road
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is planning to reconstruct Cemetery Road. The road, located near Union Cemetery, is the main access point for an area used by the city for snow storage. Due to years of traffic from heavy snow removal vehicles, the asphalt road is in need of repair. The project will be finished prior to snowfall, with additional chip seal work planned for next summer.
valleynewslive.com
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
SPRC hosts second Predatory Housing Forum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although there have been several decreases in costs recently — including the much-appreciated reduction in gas prices — the housing market is still placing pressure on many people, especially marginalized groups. In North Dakota, particularly, Native American communities have experienced increasing troubles with paying rent, homelessness, slums, and the Rent Help […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bismarck’s Spirit Halloween Store Opening Date Announced!
Look, I know it's a little early, but Fall is right around the corner, so why not prepare for it? I'm sure you noticed the sign on the storefront announcing it would be opening sometime this month. Well, now we know exactly when. Who's ready to get spooky?. Get ready...
“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations
The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
KFYR-TV
Bismarck, Mandan bars recover fake IDs with new scanners
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students are back in town meaning local establishments are on the lookout for more fake IDs. In an effort to prevent underage drinking and promote safety, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department have employed a fake ID pilot program. Shiloh Bennett, general manager at...
kxnet.com
Murals paint the way in Fort Yates
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, a large mural festival painted beautiful images through the Standing Rock nation, leaving behind over a dozen murals. These works of art were painted by local and national artists. Babe Walls partnered with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to bring to life these murals. They are all throughout Fort Yates. The festival lasted from August 4 – 7, but the murals are still around — and on KX’s website too, for those who couldn’t be there to see them in person.
Hey BisMan, Where Are The Dog Friendly Restaurants?
Well, I am going to try and relate to the above title, for I have two cranky cats at home - The differences between cats and dogs. However, I know a ton of people who do have "Man's Best Friend" around the house, some have more than one. I live in a small apartment, so I can't really have any ( Plus the fact that I'm extremely lazy, and taking the dog out every 4-5 hours to do their thing doesn't appeal to me one bit ) - Now I'm well aware of the huge differences between cats and dogs, yes I can say it's quite true, felines are absolutely independent until they get hungry, dogs, on the other hand, are genuinely more laid back and will always want to be by your side.
KFYR-TV
Britta Curl to join USA Collegiate Women’s Select team
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - USA Hockey announced the roster for the United States Collegiate Women’s Select team, and Bismarck’s Britta Curl will be suiting up once again for the red, white, and blue. Normally called the “U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select”, this year’s team is comprised of players with...
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
New imaging system comes to CHI Saint Alexius Health
When combined together the machine captures high-tech images that can identify the early stages of cancer.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
938
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0