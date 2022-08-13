Read full article on original website
Related
All Blacks ease pressure on coach Ian Foster with away win over Springboks
David Havili and Scott Barrett scored late tries as New Zealand eased the pressure on their coach, Ian Foster, with a stirring comeback victory over the world champions in Johannesburg. The All Blacks captain, Sam Cane, who has also been under severe scrutiny back home after three successive defeats, and...
SkySports
Super League
Super League: Wakefield Trinity boost survival hopes by beating Wigan Warriors 30-12 Wakefield Trinity took a huge step towards Betfred Super League survival with an impressive 30-12 victory over Wigan Warriors at the Be Well Stadium. The 18-point win moved Trinity four points above bottom-placed Toulouse Olympique as the relegation...
SkySports
Super League: Team of the week for Round 23 of the 2022 regular season
We go through the statistics and put together our latest team of the week from Round 23 of the Betfred Super League season... 1. Will Hopoate (St Helens) Playing at full-back, Hopoate opened the scoring for St Helens as they went on to rack up a 60-6 win away to Hull FC in Sunday's Super League match.
SkySports
Jack Brown: Golden Boot winner and England star sets sights on wheelchair RL World Cup
Brown initially took up wheelchair basketball and later the rugby league equivalent as both offered the opportunity to share an activity on an equal level with his younger brother Harry, who lost both legs to meningitis as a baby. Their sporting careers have since diverged, with his sibling now a...
RELATED PEOPLE
South Africa ready to test England’s bold new era – just don’t mention Bazball
Ben Stokes may want to spread the gospel of Bazball and change what the world believes about Test cricket, but he will not find a disciple in South Africa captain Dean Elgar.Elgar is a straight-laced, hard-nosed cricketer almost from another era, stern and stoic like a man who’s never been hugged, whose grafting method could not be more at odds with England’s showboating summer. Where Stokes sees a duty to entertain, Elgar sees only duty. England and South Africa meet on Wednesday at Lord’s for the first of a three-Test series, and if the pre-match discourse offers a glimpse of...
Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams
Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA・
BBC
England Netball: Roses drop to fourth in world rankings
England have dropped from third to fourth in the World Netball rankings after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2018 champions lost the bronze-medal match to New Zealand. Jamaica move up to third after taking silver at the Games. The ranking still secures qualification for the 2023...
Gutsy All Blacks hit back to beat Springboks 35-23
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — New Zealand lost a 15-point lead and then produced two tries in the last six minutes to come from behind and beat South Africa 35-23 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday to possibly save coach Ian Foster’s job. New Zealand’s victory was unexpected and gutsy,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Coaching uncertainty reigns despite All Blacks' win over Boks
All Blacks forward Ardie Savea insisted Ian Foster has the full backing of his players after their 35-23 win over South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday eased some of the pressure on the embattled coach. But New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson on Sunday afternoon [NZT] refused to guarantee...
SkySports
The Hundred: Ellyse Perry fires fifty as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire in their opening game
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry fired a 26-ball fifty on her Hundred debut as Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by 19 runs in their opening game of the tournament in Cardiff. Story of the match. Perry's starring innings of 58 from 31 balls - containing 10 boundaries - helped Phoenix recover...
BBC
England v South Africa: Duanne Olivier out of Test series with hip injury
South Africa seamer Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the Test series against England through injury. The 30-year-old has returned home after tearing a hip muscle during the four-day tour match defeat by England Lions in Canterbury which ended on Friday. South Africa have not yet named a replacement...
Comments / 0