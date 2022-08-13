ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

SkySports

Super League

Super League: Wakefield Trinity boost survival hopes by beating Wigan Warriors 30-12 Wakefield Trinity took a huge step towards Betfred Super League survival with an impressive 30-12 victory over Wigan Warriors at the Be Well Stadium. The 18-point win moved Trinity four points above bottom-placed Toulouse Olympique as the relegation...
SkySports

Super League: Team of the week for Round 23 of the 2022 regular season

We go through the statistics and put together our latest team of the week from Round 23 of the Betfred Super League season... 1. Will Hopoate (St Helens) Playing at full-back, Hopoate opened the scoring for St Helens as they went on to rack up a 60-6 win away to Hull FC in Sunday's Super League match.
The Independent

South Africa ready to test England’s bold new era – just don’t mention Bazball

Ben Stokes may want to spread the gospel of Bazball and change what the world believes about Test cricket, but he will not find a disciple in South Africa captain Dean Elgar.Elgar is a straight-laced, hard-nosed cricketer almost from another era, stern and stoic like a man who’s never been hugged, whose grafting method could not be more at odds with England’s showboating summer. Where Stokes sees a duty to entertain, Elgar sees only duty. England and South Africa meet on Wednesday at Lord’s for the first of a three-Test series, and if the pre-match discourse offers a glimpse of...
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams

Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
BBC

England Netball: Roses drop to fourth in world rankings

England have dropped from third to fourth in the World Netball rankings after finishing fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 2018 champions lost the bronze-medal match to New Zealand. Jamaica move up to third after taking silver at the Games. The ranking still secures qualification for the 2023...
The Associated Press

Gutsy All Blacks hit back to beat Springboks 35-23

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — New Zealand lost a 15-point lead and then produced two tries in the last six minutes to come from behind and beat South Africa 35-23 in the Rugby Championship on Saturday to possibly save coach Ian Foster’s job. New Zealand’s victory was unexpected and gutsy,...
ESPN

Coaching uncertainty reigns despite All Blacks' win over Boks

All Blacks forward Ardie Savea insisted Ian Foster has the full backing of his players after their 35-23 win over South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday eased some of the pressure on the embattled coach. But New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson on Sunday afternoon [NZT] refused to guarantee...
BBC

England v South Africa: Duanne Olivier out of Test series with hip injury

South Africa seamer Duanne Olivier has been ruled out of the Test series against England through injury. The 30-year-old has returned home after tearing a hip muscle during the four-day tour match defeat by England Lions in Canterbury which ended on Friday. South Africa have not yet named a replacement...
