ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

3 injured when car plows into attached garage

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVdfG_0hGCO1Gy00

SUV crashes into garage of home in Aurora 02:24

Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr.

SUV crashed into garage in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood of Aurora. Aurora Fire Rescue

Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr.

Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured.

Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbQLy_0hGCO1Gy00
Firefighters shore up structure damaged by car crash. Aurora Fire Rescue

Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Customer at donut shop was thrown across room when RV crashed into it

A Lakewood donut shop patron is expected to survive after an RV drove into the front of the shop while he was seated inside. It was just before 7 a.m. Monday when the RV came crashing through the front of Winchell's Donuts, off of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. "I was in here and I heard a big noise -- it was like an explosion -- and my heart stopped," said Sam Batikha, the shop owner. "I thought it was gas lines or a bomb or something. When I see what happened, I just pulled my employee and...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora

Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department.  The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Many hurt after RV crashes into Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood

UPDATE: Customer at Winchell's Donut House was thrown across room when RV crashed into buildingMany were considered hurt after an RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood on Monday morning. In an update, West Metro Fire confirmed the driver of the RV was hurt when it crashed into the business. Another person sitting at a table directly hit by the RV was also hurt. There were others in the RV as well as the business who were considered to have non-life-threatening injuries.According to West Metro Fire, crews were at the doughnut business (6801 W Colfax Avenue)  where the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Firefighter injured during response to early morning fire

DENVER — A firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after responding to a structure fire in south Denver. The fire started near South Federal Boulevard and West Vassar Avenue early Monday morning. Denver Fire Department (DFD) first tweeted about the fire at 1:27 a.m. When crews...
DENVER, CO
9News

2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
CBS Denver

Firefighter has minor injuries in response to building fire in west Denver

A firefighter had minor injuries while responding to a fire with crews at a large building under construction in west Denver early on Monday morning, Denver Fire Department tweeted.According to DFD, firefighters were in the area of S Federal Boulevard and W Vassar Avenue around 1:30 a.m., where there was heavy fire at a large building. The fire department confirmed there was no one inside the building, and the structure was under construction. Most of the fire was out close to 2:30 a.m., and that's when DFD confirmed one of its firefighters was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries. Fire investigators were also responding to the scene at that point. There were no other injuries reported or anyone found at the scene during the response. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning. 
DENVER, CO
98online.com

Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn

(KDVR) — A mind-boggling story involving a truly foul act, after a Denver man reached out to the Problem Solvers after his surveillance camera caught a man leaving behind what he says was a gross gift on his property. This happened last week and now police are looking into...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Jeep
CBS Denver

I-70 westbound closed due to hazmat situation in Aurora

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Aurora late in the Monday morning rush hour after a tanker truck got in some sort of accident and began leaking flammable liquid.A hazmat response was initiated to clean up the ethanol spill, and it was expected that there would be an extended closure between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road.That will likely last until the mid to late afternoon.Authorities said a detour is available using E-470 to Colfax Avenue.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police

By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store. 
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Police search for suspect after car stolen with baby inside

Police in Aurora searched for a suspect after a vehicle was stolen with a 15-month-old baby inside. That vehicle, a brown RAV-4 and the child were both located a short time later. The child was found unharmed when the vehicle was located in the 9500 Block of East Colfax Avenue. The suspect was seen running away from the area. That suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-10 wearing a black baseball cap, with a black shirt, black pants and black pants. After a search for the suspect turned up nothing, police urged anyone with information about the car theft or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy