Bismarck, ND

Cool 98.7

13th Annual Rods N Rock Car Show This Saturday – Carson

This is easily one of my favorite events of the year. August for me living here in Bismarck means on one particular Saturday, I take our station vehicle and head out of town to another time zone - ( Mountain ) - off to Carson, North Dakota. This is definitely a must if you are looking for entertainment for the whole family, and by the way, when was the last time you had a chance to come home with $25,000??? I'll get to that in a minute....The Rods N Rock Car show is from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Plan on getting there early and spend a whole relaxing day.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

This Week “Brew At The Zoo” Is A Beer Party In Bismarck!

So Thursday is gonna be a beautiful night as halter tops and flip-flops will invade the Dakota Zoo for Brew at the Zoo! Imagine if you will- a trip to the zoo without them meddlesome kids. Can you picture it?. Just you and your special somebody, your friends, otters, and...
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Pickleball gaining popularity in Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pickleball, a sport similar to tennis or ping pong, is sweeping the nation and has made its way to North Dakota. The fast-growing sport and pastime has 125 active members in the Bismarck-Mandan community. The sport is popular among 50, 60 and 70 year old’s, but...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Celebrate Sunday with Sundaes at BisMan Ice Cream Social

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Many people don’t like Sundays — it’s the start of a new work week and an end to relaxing weekends. Thankfully, this weekend can end a little sweeter than others, thanks to a local celebration. The Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual ice cream social today, starting at noon. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: researching how cattle and birds coexist

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson takes us to the prairies where researchers and ranchers are learning how cattle and birds coexist. University of North Dakota Graduate student Taylor Linder is researching how grassland birds respond with high intensity short duration...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

PHOTOS: Tornadoes spotted in northeast McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple funnel clouds and tornadoes were observed in northeast McLean County on Monday evening between 5:20 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. CDT. Here are some of the photos we’ve received and visit SkySpyPhotos.com for a full gallery. A tornado warning was in effect from 5:23 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. CDT Monday for parts of northeast McLean County.
MCLEAN COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Totten Trail is offering gas cheaper than many other stations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation skyrocketed this summer, but now as the heat winds down so do prices. Gas fees have decreased nationwide, but some gas stations have lowered their rates faster. At what seems like a gas station in the middle of nowhere, there is something that is drawing...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Mandan reconstructing Cemetery Road

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is planning to reconstruct Cemetery Road. The road, located near Union Cemetery, is the main access point for an area used by the city for snow storage. Due to years of traffic from heavy snow removal vehicles, the asphalt road is in need of repair. The project will be finished prior to snowfall, with additional chip seal work planned for next summer.
MANDAN, ND
Cool 98.7

Here Are Bisman’s Top Taco Joints According To Google

If there's one thing I think everyone can agree on, it's our love of tacos. Steak, Beef, Chicken, Street, Homemade -- they're all good, but which are the best?. I've spent a lot of time asking myself this question, and it's tough to choose. So, instead of giving you my personal opinion, let's look at the facts...or reviews, rather.
MANDAN, ND
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KX News

SPRC hosts second Predatory Housing Forum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Although there have been several decreases in costs recently — including the much-appreciated reduction in gas prices — the housing market is still placing pressure on many people, especially marginalized groups. In North Dakota, particularly, Native American communities have experienced increasing troubles with paying rent, homelessness, slums, and the Rent Help […]
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

“Clark’s Car Wash” – EIDE Will Double Match Donations

The temperatures were in the low 90s last year on the day I went out to be a part of another great event put on by the Bismarck Larks. The site was Municipal Ballpark, YES there were baseball players out there, but instead of having their hands on a bat or a glove, the Bismarck Larks had hoses and sponges. They were giving car washes most of the day, there was music playing, and people came by and had a great time donating money - Well let's do it again!
BISMARCK, ND
trfradio.com

Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident

A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kxnet.com

Murals paint the way in Fort Yates

FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, a large mural festival painted beautiful images through the Standing Rock nation, leaving behind over a dozen murals. These works of art were painted by local and national artists. Babe Walls partnered with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to bring to life these murals. They are all throughout Fort Yates. The festival lasted from August 4 – 7, but the murals are still around — and on KX’s website too, for those who couldn’t be there to see them in person.
FORT YATES, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cool987fm.com

