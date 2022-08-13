Read full article on original website
11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K
They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
WMUR.com
Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter
Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
rrobserver.com
As lawmakers eye changes, NM gets low marks for tax climate
SANTA FE – As New Mexico lawmakers prepare to embark on a new tax overhaul attempt, some national groups are giving the current state tax code low marks for its economic competitiveness. The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group, ranks New Mexico’s tax climate as the 28th best...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline. Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior […]
AOL Corp
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
KRQE News 13
Drier Air Moves Over Eastern New Mexico, Scattered Storms West
A drying trend will continue over the state as a more stable air mass wraps around high pressure. Still, plenty of moisture is still in place across the western and southern parts of New Mexico, allowing for heavy rainfall and storms into the weekend ahead. This will be the best area for widespread coverage of activity into the weekend. Flash flood watches remains in effect through tonight for the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There will most likely be more watches into Saturday and Sunday.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
New Mexico State Police: 1 dead in Ute Lake Drowning
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
rrobserver.com
Report: Sandoval, Bernalillo among top 20 counties in state with high COVID infection rates
Sandoval County (Rio Rancho) is number 17 among the state’s counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates, according to a report by Stacker. Neighboring Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) is 19. Sandoval County numbers are declining, however, the report said. Indeed, the county numbers per 100,000 residents is 5 percent lower...
rrobserver.com
Ethics questioned as cannabis regulators join the private sector
SANTA FE – A company working in New Mexico’s emerging cannabis market is advertising some unusual expertise. Its team includes two people who once helped regulate the new industry. “We wrote the book on cannabis compliance. Literally,” the firm’s website says. But the hiring of two...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico
Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
FLOOD WARNING: "Life-threatening" flooding possible at Colorado burn scar area
The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of potentially "life-threatening" flash flooding at the Cameron Peak burn area on Sunday afternoon, ahead of powerful rainstorms expected in the area. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Larimer County, and will conclude at 2:45 PM. "Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing...
krwg.org
Terra Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico shares more about mission of organization
KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders in the nonprofit field to learn more about their mission and issues they are facing this year. We wrap up the series by talking with Terra Winter PhD, who serves as President and CEO with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to learn more about their organization. Centennial High School Student Rima Joukhadar, with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Terra Winter to learn more.
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!”
KFOX 14
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
KOAT 7
City issues violation after Salvation Army installs barbed wire fencing to protect property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
