K99

11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K

They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
COLORADO STATE
WMUR.com

Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter

Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rrobserver.com

As lawmakers eye changes, NM gets low marks for tax climate

SANTA FE – As New Mexico lawmakers prepare to embark on a new tax overhaul attempt, some national groups are giving the current state tax code low marks for its economic competitiveness. The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan group, ranks New Mexico’s tax climate as the 28th best...
INCOME TAX
KRQE News 13

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

APS seeing bus driver shortage despite recent pay incentives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest school district in the state is once again seeing a bus driver shortage. We’re hearing from their union president about why it’s hard to retain drivers – pay and student discipline.  Kathy Chavez says one of the biggest reasons bus drivers leave the job is because of the bad behavior […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
AOL Corp

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup work is...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Drier Air Moves Over Eastern New Mexico, Scattered Storms West

A drying trend will continue over the state as a more stable air mass wraps around high pressure. Still, plenty of moisture is still in place across the western and southern parts of New Mexico, allowing for heavy rainfall and storms into the weekend ahead. This will be the best area for widespread coverage of activity into the weekend. Flash flood watches remains in effect through tonight for the Gila and Sacramento Mountains. There will most likely be more watches into Saturday and Sunday.
WEATHER
K99

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
rrobserver.com

Ethics questioned as cannabis regulators join the private sector

SANTA FE – A company working in New Mexico’s emerging cannabis market is advertising some unusual expertise. Its team includes two people who once helped regulate the new industry. “We wrote the book on cannabis compliance. Literally,” the firm’s website says. But the hiring of two...
ECONOMY
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico

Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
OutThere Colorado

FLOOD WARNING: "Life-threatening" flooding possible at Colorado burn scar area

The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning of potentially "life-threatening" flash flooding at the Cameron Peak burn area on Sunday afternoon, ahead of powerful rainstorms expected in the area. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Larimer County, and will conclude at 2:45 PM. "Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing...
COLORADO STATE
krwg.org

Terra Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico shares more about mission of organization

KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders in the nonprofit field to learn more about their mission and issues they are facing this year. We wrap up the series by talking with Terra Winter PhD, who serves as President and CEO with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to learn more about their organization. Centennial High School Student Rima Joukhadar, with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Terra Winter to learn more.
CHARITIES

