For the first time since July 4, the Dodgers start a new series having lost their previous game. After having their 12-game winning streak snapped with a loss in Kansas City, the Dodgers head into Milwaukee looking to start a new streak. With the best record in baseball and an insurmountable lead in the NL West, the focus in this series is simply to keep their foot on the gas and keep winning.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO