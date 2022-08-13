Read full article on original website
Post Register
Opinion: Idaho Launch is a once in a lifetime deal
Carrie: Did you know Idahoans can get up to $7,500 to pay for training programs which can get you a family living wage job?
Post Register
Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom," The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Post Register
Idaho cropland rental rates 8 percent higher in 2022
The average cost to rent cropland in Idaho rose 8 percent this year compared with last year, according to USDA data released Aug. 5. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates average cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho at $194 an acre in 2022, up $14, or 8 percent, compared with 2021.
Post Register
Four Corners Fire burning west of Cascade Reservoir
CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's newest wildfire, the Four Corners Fire has flared up west of Cascade, but it poses no threat to the community. The fire broke out August 13, about an hour before sunset. A cause has not been determined but a lightning strike is presumed to have ignited the fire.
