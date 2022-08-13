NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team’s headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones, who likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face. On Sunday, the veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style. Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder, turning Vrabel’s head white before the coach could grab a towel to get it off his face. Happy birthday @CoachVrabel50! #TitanUppic.twitter.com/J8PhBRFMzb

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO