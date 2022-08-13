ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
The Tennessean

The Titans rookies are making headlines in the preseason

Happy Sunday morning! This is trending sports writer Nick Gray. Titans training camp and preseason continues. Coming out of Tennessee's loss to Baltimore on Thursday, the focus was on rookies Malik Willis and Treylon Burks. Willis made some highlight-reel plays and some mistakes, the kind of performance expected from a rookie in his first preseason game.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pouring caution on that optimism

Low expectations rarely disappoint. That’s not to say your favorite team will fail to live up to the promise that comes with landing a spot in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll presented by Regions Bank that was released Monday. But numbers suggest it is best...
The Spun

The Dolphins Signed A New Cornerback On Monday

Most teams are focused on reducing their rosters from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline. However, an injury compelled the Miami Dolphins to sign a new cornerback Monday. Miami placed Trill Williams on the injured reserve, ruling out the second-year cornerback for the season after he tore his...
The Associated Press

Titans coach Mike Vrabel celebrates with surprise shower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anyone celebrating a birthday around the Tennessee Titans walks carefully around the team’s headquarters to try and avoid center Ben Jones, who likes to surprise people usually with a pie to the face. On Sunday, the veteran lineman helped coach Mike Vrabel celebrate his 47th birthday in style. Jones snuck up behind Vrabel as the coach talked with fans and signed autographs after practice. Jones doused Vrabel with baby powder, turning Vrabel’s head white before the coach could grab a towel to get it off his face. Happy birthday @CoachVrabel50! #TitanUppic.twitter.com/J8PhBRFMzb
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Packers cut Cole Schneider, Donte Vaughn

The Packers waived center Cole Schneider and cornerback Donte Vaughn, the team announced. Green Bay signed Schneider as an undrafted free agent out of Central Florida after he started 47 games for the Knights. He injured his ankle during the first week of training camp and did not play in the preseason opener Friday night.
GREEN BAY, WI

