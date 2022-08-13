Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
One dead in Klamath Falls crash
Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON SOUTH SIXTH STREET NEAR HOPE STREET IN KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON
KLAMATH FALLS, OR (AUGUST 15, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. The preliminary investigation revealed that,...
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deputies: People flee into woods as marijuana grow ops busted in Klamath Co.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted a marijuana grow operation at two locations. Thousands of illegal plants were discovered and deputies believe hundreds of thousands of gallons of water were illegally used. See the full statement from Klamath County below. And watch this report by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mybasin.com
FATAL CRASH SOUTH SIXTH STREET AND HOPE STREET — KLAMATH COUNTY
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies after walking into oncoming traffic in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash in Klamath Falls left a pedestrian dead Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police. At about 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to the crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street. Their initial investigation showed that a man walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the westbound lane, where a Toyota pickup crashed into him.
North Coast Journal
The Rise and Fall of Klamath County
Living, as my wife and I do, in Old Town Eureka, we're very aware we're on the land of the Wiyot, whose territory once extended from Little River to the Bear River ridge south of the Eel. Tribal borders were strictly adhered to — especially if the neighboring tribe was unfriendly — but it took the coming of Europeans to mark off the land with actual lines on actual maps. A year after California became the 31st state of the Union in September of 1850, our part of the world was officially divvied up into counties. From the settler point of view, Wiyot country was now part of Trinity County, as you'll see from the accompanying 1851 map. Two years later, Humboldt County was carved off from Trinity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Five raids on Klamath, Jackson County illegal marijuana operations turn up about 25,000 plants, police say
BEATTY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Five more raids of alleged illegal marijuana grows Thursday in Klamath and Jackson counties led to the seizure of nearly 25,000 marijuana plants, but no arrests were reported by authorities. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, after...
KDRV
Lightning leaves 21 wildfires this week in Klamath & Lake Counties
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Lightning across Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon this week is leaving 21 wildfires, so far. As the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) area received active lightning a second week in a row, Monday evening’s storm sparked 21 confirmed fires. SCOFMP and Lakeview Interagency Fire Center say, "Although lightning activity was heavy, much of the storm came with rain, keeping many of the new starts less than a tenth of an acre."
OSP investigating fatal vehicle crash on 6th Street Saturday
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
Government Technology
Wildfire ‘Go Bag’ Should Be Updated With These Essentials
(TNS) - First responders train hard to prepare for wildfires and other disasters. Residents need to do the same, according to the Klamath County Fire Agencies that compiled the online Oregon’s Ready Set Go guide to reduce the risk of a fire harming people and property. People who have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
Herald and News
First United Methodist Church prepares to serve last supper Tuesday
After a long day and a hot dinner as served by the volunteers at the First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls, the children return to the counter looking for one last treat before they go home. “When kids come through, they can get a popsicle after dinner,” Vickie Dumbeck...
mybasin.com
Fatal Crash State Route 140- Klamath County
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was...
Comments / 0