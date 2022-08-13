Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Heat advisory is in effect in Fontana as temperatures hit 100 degrees
As temperatures soar to 100 degrees, a heat advisory will be in effect in Fontana through Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the National Weather Service. Monday, Aug, 15 -- Sunny, with a high near 100. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night...
SoCal to see sunny skies, hot temps Tuesday
Southern California will be hot and sunny again on Tuesday.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 330 PM PDT. * At 245 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Indio, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lost Horse-Keys Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms
A Flood Watch is now in effect until 8:00 p.m. for Riverside County, including the cities of Coachella, Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Julian, Pine Valley, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Borrego Springs. Please be especially cautious today and maintain safe driving practices when encountering flooded areas. Turn Around Don't Drown. Moisture The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again. KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks […]
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
onscene.tv
7 Rescued After Flash Flood Leaves Them Trapped | Forest Falls
08.13.2022 | 3:30 PM | FOREST FALLS – 4 children and 3 adults were rescued after a flash flood left them stranded on the other side of the floodwaters. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team responded to the scene and started rescue operations. SAR members utilized a rope system to safely and effectively guide the stranded victims through the flood waters. One person at a time shuffled through the flowing waters with guidance from SAR members to safety. The rescue operation took approximately 1 hour 30 minutes to complete. No injuries have been reported and all victims are safe. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
sbcfire.org
Serna to Lead the East Valley Division
San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey is pleased to announce Chief Martin Serna’s succession of the East Valley Division (Division 2). Chief Serna joined County Fire in July, after serving 29 years with the Torrance Fire Department; rising through the ranks to fire chief, a position he has held for the past 6 years.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11
A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
With every degree that the Earth gets warmer, the likelihood for a “megastorm” increases, too, the study found.
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
1-year-old boy found safe after Riverside County Amber Alert; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a 42-year-old man in Riverside County Monday morning has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The boy, Bradley Nicolas, had last seen with Julio “Armando” Ramirez about 7:30 a.m. at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, the California Highway Patrol said in the […]
tornadopix.com
Two Mega Deals for Condominiums in Rancho Cucamonga, Downtown Riverside – San Bernardino Sun
The 55-year-old village in the fifth condominium in Rancho Cucamonga has sold to investors for $97 million, according to Vesda, a commercial real estate data provider. The buyer was multi-family real estate investment firm Greystar Real Estate Partners in Charleston, SC and the seller was Acacia Capital Corp. in San Mateo.
Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
Fontana Herald News
Two hikers, including one from Fontana, are rescued after getting stuck in mountains
Two hikers, including one from Fontana, were rescued after getting trapped in the mountains in Ice House Canyon on Aug. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 6 a.m., Paolo Barbosa, 62, of Nuevo, Thinzar Htut, 46, of Palmdale, and Ai Tsuiki, 48, of Fontana started...
