Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
crimevoice.com
Deputies Arrest Suspect for Numerous Alleged Weapons Charges During a Traffic Stop
Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “During proactive patrol in Loma Linda, deputies assigned to the Central Station conducted a traffic stop for various California vehicle code violations. The driver, Richard Castelan, was contacted and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine and an AR-15 rifle.
z1077fm.com
LANDERS ARREST RESULTS IN STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERY; DRUGS, AMMO AND GUNS SEIZED
A Landers man was arrested for suspicion of possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor. Last weekend, County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report from a man in Wonder Valley that $40,000 worth of property, including farming equipment, had been stolen from him.
mynewsla.com
Jurupa Child Allegedly Snatched Found Safe, Suspect Arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted Monday from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide...
thedowneypatriot.com
Third suspect arrested in police officer killing
DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcpalmsprings.com
Amber Alert Deactivated Following Suspect Arrest in Abduction of Riverside Tot
CHP had deactivated a statewide Amber Alert for the abduction of a one-year-old. The alert was issued Monday from the Riverside area, to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large
An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning. Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.
One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large
Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. Deputies did not provide suspect information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
California police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation
Dozens of people were arrested Friday in a multi-department sweep of a suspected gang operation in Southern California, police said. The arrests were spearheaded by the San Bernardino Police Department with help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding cities. The operation – part of a program...
Fontana Herald News
Two persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13
Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of Baseline east of S. Heritage Circle. A total of 2,007 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 49 were...
30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep
(KTLA) — Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville
Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl
A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
nypressnews.com
Man wounded following shooting at apartment complex in San Pedro
Authorities were investigating a shooting in San Pedro that left one man wounded and a suspect at large late Sunday evening. The shooting reportedly happened at around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 3600 block fo South Pacific Avenue, after an argument between two men escalated until gunshots were fired.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured
Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
One Arrested, 41 Cited During Pomona DUI Checkpoint
One person was arrested for driving under the influence and 41 motorists were cited for driving an unlicensed vehicle or driving with a suspended/revoked license during a DUI/drivers license operation Saturday in Pomona.
Comments / 0