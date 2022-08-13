ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: DE and ST coach Taiwo Onatolu and defensive end Malcolm Lee give latest camp update

Taiwo Onatolu shifted roles within the KU football program over the offseason. When he first arrived in Lawrence last year, he came from Buffalo with the title of special teams analyst. His focus last season was on aiding Jake Schoonover, who was the special teams coordinator. Over the offseason, Onatolu was promoted to an on the field role as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. During the final years of his time at Buffalo, Onatolu worked as the defensive ends coach and split the defensive line duties, just like he does now at KU with Jim Panagos.
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury

Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
WATCH: Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson and Kalon Gervin give their take on the DBs

Jordan Peterson has seen his role shift multiple times since he arrived in Lawrence in early 2020. Under Les Miles, Peterson started out as an on-field position coach. When Lance Leipold came in last year, Peterson shifted to an off-field analyst role. But over this offseason, Peterson was promoted to defensive backs coach, where he works specifically with the cornerbacks (defensive coordinator Brian Borland works with the safeties).
