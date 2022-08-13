Read full article on original website
Marcus Freeman reveals telling reaction from Drew Pyne on losing quarterback competition
Notre Dame named sophomore Tyler Buchner starting quarterback midway through fall camp, meaning Drew Pyne will have to settle in to the backup role – at least to begin the season. “As I told both of those guys I can’t think of – in my years of playing football,...
Scott Frost Fall Camp Saturday Press Conference
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost updates the media on the teams progress heading into the final week of Fall Camp.
Quick-hitters: Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman on naming Tyler Buchner QB1, wide receivers, team captains
Notre Dame made its quarterback decision after seven preseason practices. The body of work head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees evaluated to arrive at tabbing Tyler Buchner QB1, though, goes back months. Back to last fall, even. “This was not a seven-practice decision,” Freeman said. “This is...
What's next for Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne after losing competition to Tyler Buchner?
Drew Pyne didn't win the Notre Dame quarterback competition. But nobody expects his devotion to the Irish to wane whatsoever.
WATCH: DE and ST coach Taiwo Onatolu and defensive end Malcolm Lee give latest camp update
Taiwo Onatolu shifted roles within the KU football program over the offseason. When he first arrived in Lawrence last year, he came from Buffalo with the title of special teams analyst. His focus last season was on aiding Jake Schoonover, who was the special teams coordinator. Over the offseason, Onatolu was promoted to an on the field role as the defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator. During the final years of his time at Buffalo, Onatolu worked as the defensive ends coach and split the defensive line duties, just like he does now at KU with Jim Panagos.
Projecting Tyler Buchner's production: How the last five Notre Dame sophomore QBs have fared as starters
Notre Dame has not started sophomores at quarterback often in the last two decades. What does that mean for Tyler Buchner?
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury
Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
WATCH: Jeff Koonz Fall Camp Day 12
West Virginia inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz chatted with the media after the twelfth practice of fall camp.
Fall Camp Insider: First Ole Miss football scrimmage ‘a good start,’ according to head coach Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin said the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday gave the coaching staff what they were looking for.
WATCH: Defensive backs coach Jordan Peterson and Kalon Gervin give their take on the DBs
Jordan Peterson has seen his role shift multiple times since he arrived in Lawrence in early 2020. Under Les Miles, Peterson started out as an on-field position coach. When Lance Leipold came in last year, Peterson shifted to an off-field analyst role. But over this offseason, Peterson was promoted to defensive backs coach, where he works specifically with the cornerbacks (defensive coordinator Brian Borland works with the safeties).
New Penn State defensive ends Dani Dennis-Sutton, Chop Robinson making a mark
Penn State’s defensive line is both familiar and new ahead of the 2022 season. But through the first two weeks of camp, safety Tig Brown has noticed something different. “They’re playing way faster,” Brown told reporters this week. “Spring was more learning the playbook, trying to figure it out. Now in fall camp, guys know the playbook from the spring.
Apple Valley HC, OL coach rave about new Alabama commit Raymond Pulido
BamaInsider spoke with Apple Valley's head coach, Kyle Godfrey, and offensive line coach, Ramon Sandoval, about new Alabama Crimson Tide commit Raymond Pulido.
