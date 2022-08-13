A 30-year-old man was subject to a hit-and-run in Detroit earlier this month after he allegedly attempted to defend a woman from being harrased outside a nightclub. The incident occurred on 12 July when Lamar Waller stood up for a woman who was allegedly being harassed by a man outside an unnamed nightclub where he worked as security, his family told Fox2 Detroit on Wednesday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO