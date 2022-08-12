Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
mendofever.com
Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]A Big Rig Collides with a Service Truck Blocking Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
The Mendocino Voice
New life for the Hopland Cemetery
The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected]. HOPLAND, CA 8/12/22 — The little town everyone drives...
kymkemp.com
CDFW and MCSO Serves Search Warrant in Bell Springs Area, Eradicate 1,423 Marijuana Plants
Press release from California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW):. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
theava.com
Theron Miller Found Dead
A TERRIBLE RUMOR had been circulating over the weekend that Theron Miller had been found dead in his hometown of Albion. The rumor is true, Theron, 48, is dead, cause of death to be confirmed by autopsy. Widely considered the best football player to come out of Mendocino County since Dan Doubiago, Theron more than held his own at San Jose State as a starting linebacker, and nearly caught on with the 49ers following his college career. Theron was the third Division One athlete to graduate from tiny Mendocino High School after Doubiago and Randy Mastin. Raised in Albion by his parents, Neil and Sam Miller, Theron’s death has shocked and saddened everyone who knew him.
L.A. Weekly
Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]
66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
Lake County News
Plea entered in 2020 killing of Northshore man
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man has entered a plea in a 2020 homicide as part of an agreement with the Lake County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, Christopher Jon McDonald, 45, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for the killing of 48-year-old John Turner Dickerson of Nice, said Deputy District Attorney Daniel Flesch.
mendocinobeacon.com
Update on water resources in Mendocino County
As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
mendofever.com
MCSO: Found with Drugs, Glass Pipe, and Handgun, Willits Man Proceeds to Bring Drugs Into County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-10-22 at about 8:25 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
mendofever.com
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
mendofever.com
Males And Females Talking, Stripped And Abandoned Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
theava.com
The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza
Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
mendofever.com
It’s Back to School Time, Ukiah! Stay Alert, Drive Safely, and Keep Our Kids Safe
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. Ukiah Unified schools are back in session starting on August 22, 2022, and it’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are going back to school. Back to school brings more traffic congestion. School buses are loading passengers, kids on bikes are hurrying to get to school, and parents drop their kids off before work.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 12, 2022
Seasonable Weather | Hack Attack | Transparency Muddle | Boonville Farmers | Misguided Bill | Josephina Guenza | Glyphosate Documentary | Burroughs Painting | Ed Notes | Caspar Band | Mo Responds | Father/Daughter Johnson | MCOG Transit | Yesterday's Catch | Workers Strike | Ukraine | FBIden | War Expanding | Jean-Jacques Sempe | Israeli Assault | Shuts Up | Newscast Parody | Haight-Ashbury | Midget Prerogative | Cat Team | Presidential Candidates | Teacher Shortage | Beware NewsGuard | Hat Poster | The Bullshit | Savile Row.
mendofever.com
How Serious is the County’s Alleged Fiscal Crunch, and Who is to be Believed? Who Knows—Op-Ed
Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
Morning Shooting Near Fort Bragg Results in Fatality—Detectives Investigating
A shooting near Fort Bragg this morning has resulted in a fatality, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten confirmed this morning. Captain Van Patten told us the shooting reportedly occurred around 6:05 a.m. on Highway 20 near Fort Bragg. The shooting victim was “self-transported” to a nearby hospital and was “pronounced dead thereafter.”
mendofever.com
Minor Earthquake Rattles Willits
The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information database indicates a small earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale shook the earth approximately 2 kilometers east of Willits. The earthquake occured at 10:43 a.m. According to USGS’s “Did You Feel It” map, the quake is considered weak and no damage...
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Man Arrested for DUI in Yesterday’s Major Injury Accident North of Leggett
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:11 PM, a gold Toyota Tundra driven by Tyson Young was traveling...
