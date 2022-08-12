ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Reduction in Cannabis Gardens, Potter Valley Project and Water Security, PG&E Tree Trimming—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on August 10, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Discussion included water security, Mendocino County’s financial situation, the county’s cannabis program, and the future of the Redwood Valley School property. Sheriff’s Update.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

New life for the Hopland Cemetery

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected]. HOPLAND, CA 8/12/22 — The little town everyone drives...
HOPLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mendocino County, CA
Entertainment
City
Fort Bragg, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
Capitola, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Mendocino, CA
City
Westport, CA
mendofever.com

Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
theava.com

Theron Miller Found Dead

A TERRIBLE RUMOR had been circulating over the weekend that Theron Miller had been found dead in his hometown of Albion. The rumor is true, Theron, 48, is dead, cause of death to be confirmed by autopsy. Widely considered the best football player to come out of Mendocino County since Dan Doubiago, Theron more than held his own at San Jose State as a starting linebacker, and nearly caught on with the 49ers following his college career. Theron was the third Division One athlete to graduate from tiny Mendocino High School after Doubiago and Randy Mastin. Raised in Albion by his parents, Neil and Sam Miller, Theron’s death has shocked and saddened everyone who knew him.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]

66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
WILLITS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Fine Art#Art Exhibitions#Plein Air Painting#Mac
Lake County News

Plea entered in 2020 killing of Northshore man

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man has entered a plea in a 2020 homicide as part of an agreement with the Lake County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, Christopher Jon McDonald, 45, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for the killing of 48-year-old John Turner Dickerson of Nice, said Deputy District Attorney Daniel Flesch.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendocinobeacon.com

Update on water resources in Mendocino County

As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury

The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Paintings
theava.com

The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza

Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

It’s Back to School Time, Ukiah! Stay Alert, Drive Safely, and Keep Our Kids Safe

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. Ukiah Unified schools are back in session starting on August 22, 2022, and it’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are going back to school. Back to school brings more traffic congestion. School buses are loading passengers, kids on bikes are hurrying to get to school, and parents drop their kids off before work.
UKIAH, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 12, 2022

Seasonable Weather | Hack Attack | Transparency Muddle | Boonville Farmers | Misguided Bill | Josephina Guenza | Glyphosate Documentary | Burroughs Painting | Ed Notes | Caspar Band | Mo Responds | Father/Daughter Johnson | MCOG Transit | Yesterday's Catch | Workers Strike | Ukraine | FBIden | War Expanding | Jean-Jacques Sempe | Israeli Assault | Shuts Up | Newscast Parody | Haight-Ashbury | Midget Prerogative | Cat Team | Presidential Candidates | Teacher Shortage | Beware NewsGuard | Hat Poster | The Bullshit | Savile Row.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

How Serious is the County’s Alleged Fiscal Crunch, and Who is to be Believed? Who Knows—Op-Ed

Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Morning Shooting Near Fort Bragg Results in Fatality—Detectives Investigating

A shooting near Fort Bragg this morning has resulted in a fatality, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten confirmed this morning. Captain Van Patten told us the shooting reportedly occurred around 6:05 a.m. on Highway 20 near Fort Bragg. The shooting victim was “self-transported” to a nearby hospital and was “pronounced dead thereafter.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Minor Earthquake Rattles Willits

The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Information database indicates a small earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale shook the earth approximately 2 kilometers east of Willits. The earthquake occured at 10:43 a.m. According to USGS’s “Did You Feel It” map, the quake is considered weak and no damage...
WILLITS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy