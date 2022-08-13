Read full article on original website
Popovici Breaks 100-Meter Freestyle Record at 17 Years Old
The record stood for 13 years before being broken.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap
LCM (50m) We are off with another busy finals session, which includes the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 back, and the mixed 4×100 free relay races. All eyes are going to be on David Popovici in the 200 free,...
NBC Sports
David Popovici is youngest man to break swimming world record since Michael Phelps
David Popovici, a 17-year-old Romanian known as the Chlorine Daddy, became the youngest male swimmer to break an individual world record since Michael Phelps. Popovici lowered a 13-year-old record in the 100m freestyle, arguably the trademark event in the sport, to 46.86 seconds at the European Championships in Rome on Saturday.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 5 Prelims Preview/Scratch Report
LCM (50m) There were 4 scratches in the men’s 1500 free prelims, which is notable since there were only 17 swimmers entered in the event in the first place. At the top of the list, Germany’s Lukas Martens, the #4 seed, has pulled out of the race. Martens won Silver in the 800 free final just a few days ago. Hungary’s David Betlehem, the #11 seed has also pulled out, as well as Ireland’s Liam Custer and San Marino’s Loris Bianchi, the #16 and #17 seeds.
swimswam.com
Yohann Ndoye-Brouard Downs French Record in 200 Back Victory at Euros
LCM (50m) After an issue with the starting wedge threw off his semifinals last night, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard wasn’t letting anything get in the way of his 200-meter backstroke final on Saturday. The 21-year-old Frenchman surged ahead of the field on the final 50 to win gold in 1:55.62, breaking...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Completes Triple in Just Over an Hour on Night 4 of European Champs
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Kristof Milak competed in three events on night four of the European Championships swimming in finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and 4×100 freestyle relay as well as the semi-final for the men’s 200 freestyle. He was busy the whole finals session, swimming in the first event as well as the last.
swimswam.com
Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record
LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
swimswam.com
Analia Pigree Wins Gold in Women’s 50 Back, Breaks Own French Record with 27.27
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. Top 8:. Analia Pigree (FRA) — 27.27. Silvia Scalia (ITA)...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Goes 46.86, Breaks Cielo’s 13-Year Old 100 Free World Record
LCM (50m) For thirteen years, Cesar Cielo‘s 100 free world record time of 46.91 from the 2009 World Championships stood untouched. Several swimmers have come close, such as Cameron McEvoy in 2016 (47.04) and Caeleb Dressel in 2019 (46.96), but no man had gone under Cielo’s magical mark.
swimswam.com
Spanish Men Break More National Records with 3:13.73 in 4×100 Free Relay Final
LCM (50m) Led by the two fastest 100-meter freestylers in the country’s history, the men’s 4×100 free relay team from Spain crushed its previous national record from prelims by more than 1.5 seconds in Sunday’s final. Sergio de Celis (48.41), Luis Dominguez (47.89), Mario Molla (49.30),...
swimswam.com
Spain Crushes Weeks-Old National Record in Mixed 4×100 Free Relay with 3:28.87
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07.
swimswam.com
Silvia Scalia Breaks Italian Record With 27.39 50 Back
LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. In the semifinals of the women’s 50 back at the 2022...
swimswam.com
Newly-Minted World Record Holder David Popovici Set To Race At SC Worlds
Newly-minted long course 100 freestyle World Record holder David Popovici of Romania still has events to go here in Italy but he is also eyeing Australia. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you know that 17-year-old David Popovici of Romania made history by becoming...
swimswam.com
Björn Seeliger Shatters Swedish and Nordic Records in 50 BK With 24.79
LCM (50m) In prelims of the men’s 50 backstroke on Day 4 of the 2022 European Championships, Björn Seeliger took down both the Swedish and Nordic records. He blasted 24.79, taking down his own Swedish record of 25.10 that he’d set in July 2022. The swim is also a new Nordic record. That old mark was set by Norway’s Lavrans Solli at 24.84 at the 2015 World Championships.
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Diogo Ribeiro Lowers His 100 Fly Portuguese Record to 51.61 in Semis
LCM (50m) The big story from Saturday’s 100 butterfly semifinals was the stamina of Hungarian sensation Kristof Milak, who clocked a 51.01 just about 15 minutes after going 47.47 in the 100 free. Lost in the shuffle of a busy session was Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s 51.61 in the 100 fly, which lowered his own Portuguese national record and brought the 17-year-old less than a second shy of Milak’s world junior record (50.62).
swimswam.com
Luis Domínguez Becomes First Spanish Man Under 49 Seconds in 100-Meter Free
LCM (50m) In the prelims of the men’s 100 freestyle on Day 2 of the 2022 European Championships, Luis Domínguez rocketed to a 48.98. With that swim, he set a Spanish national record, lowering the mark under 49 seconds for the first time. The old record stood at 49.07, set by Sergio De Celis in August 2021 at the Spanish Summer Championships.
swimswam.com
“Even If I Die Here, Drown, Whatever…”: Five Best Quotes from Day 3 of Euros
LCM (50m) Hungary’s Benedek Kovacs clocked a 29.20 on the final length of the 200 backstroke to rally all the way from fifth up to second place and steal his first major international medal in comeback fashion at the 2022 European Championships on Saturday. Just how badly did the...
swimswam.com
Sjostrom’s 53.12 Lead Off & Steenbergen’s 53.02 Highlight W. 4×100 Free Relay
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:29.69, Australia – 2021 Olympic Games. European Record: 3:31.72, Netherlands – 2009 World Championships. European Championship Record: 3:33.62, Netherlands – 2008. 2020 European Champion: Great Britain, 3:34.17. Results:. Great Britain – 3:36.47. Sweden – 3:37.29. Netherlands – 3:37.59. Italy –...
swimswam.com
“Tears In One of My Eyes, Smiling in the Other” — Best Quotes from Euros Day 4
LCM (50m) Hungarian star Kristof Milak described his bittersweet feelings about his 100 butterfly final / 200 freestyle semifinal / 4×100 free relay final triple completed in just over an hour on Sunday — the results of which were a gold medal, missed final, and silver medal, respectively. The 200 fly world record holder has astronomically high standards for himself, but he still couldn’t help but feel satisfied after surging past Great Britain’s Ed Mildred on the final leg of the 4×100 freestyle relay to secure silver for Hungary (3:12.43).
swimswam.com
What Cities Do World Records Tend To Be Set In?
Courtesy of DataDrivenMed on Twitter, there is data on the top 25 cities where long and short course swimming world records have been set. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari. In swimming, there are pools that are known to be “fast” and pools that are known to be “slow”. The Forco...
