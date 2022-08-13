Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table
It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
Soccer-Awoniyi delivers hammer blow as Forest beat West Ham
NOTTINGHAM, England, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, their first victory of the new Premier League season as the City Ground hosted top-flight soccer for the first time since 1999.
Patrick Vieira tells his Crystal Palace players to enjoy playing in 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' - rather than shy away from it - ahead of Monday's Premier clash with Liverpool at Anfield
Patrick Vieira has called upon his Crystal Palace players to embrace 'one of the best atmospheres in Europe' at Anfield tomorrow night rather than shy away from it. For all of Vieira's fantastic achievements as a player, the Frenchman was never on the winning side at Liverpool through his nine years at Arsenal and one season at Manchester City.
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
‘A fish rots from the head’ – United fans plan protests before Liverpool game
A Manchester United fan group, The 1958, said it also plans protests before the Liverpool game with supporters unhappy after two defeats at start of season
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
Two Former Manchester City Targets Link-Up For Chelsea
Manchester City were strongly linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the summer before he joined Chelsea whilst they were also rumoured to be interested in Kalidou Koulibaly before the two-time European Champions again swooped in to secure his signature.
BBC
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola says players will learn to play with Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players will learn how to play with Erling Haaland after the striker did not score in his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 13 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Pep Guardiola Reveals Importance Of Manchester City's Winning Start
Under normal circumstances, Manchester City winning their opening two games would be considered a good start to the season but Pep Guardiola has revealed why this winning start is even more crucial for City this campaign.
BBC
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: New owner Todd Boehly witnesses a stormy start to his Stamford Bridge reign
Todd Boehly's Chelsea purchase may be strictly business but the American got the full-on Premier League experience as he looked down on his expensive new acquisition from on high at Stamford Bridge. Boehly was all smiles before kick-off, a very visible presence in the searing heat and humidity of west...
Man Utd ready to sell James Garner amid transfer interest from five Premier League clubs including Tottenham
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly decided to sell youngster James Garner. The highly-rated Red Devils youngster has spent the best part of two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping secure promotion to the Prem. The Athletic report that the Red Devils are open to offers for the 21-year-old with several...
Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
Tuchel-Conte Clash Adds Early-Season Flair to Premier League Thriller
A postgame confrontation between two tactical masterminds put the cherry on top of an entertaining match already filled with so much drama.
Bournemouth Manager Scott Parker Speaks Following Manchester City Battering
Man City strolled to a comfortable 4-0 win against Bournemouth this afternoon and their performance has earned praise from opposition manager Scott Parker, who has labelled the Sky Blues as 'too good' following the game.
