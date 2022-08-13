Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Seahawks great Michael Bennett asks Pete Carroll why he traded him
DeeJay Dallas is having a pretty strong preseason game for the Seattle Seahawks, having totaled 90 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. However, the real MVP of tonight’s game is the broadcast debut of former Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett, who’s...
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.
3 takeaways from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance vs Seattle
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Saturday night in the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett finished with 95 passing yards and two passing touchdowns including a game-winner. Here are our three takeaways from Pickett’s NFL debut. Pickett needed this game.
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
Ravens Cutting RB Corey Clement & DB Robert Jackson
Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Tyreek Hill Wants Mike Gesicki To Be Like His Miami Dolphins Version Of Travis Kelce
This offseason there hasn’t been a bigger promoter for the Miami Dolphins then Tyreek Hill. Since joining Miami, he has been quoted saying lots of unpopular things. From comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Patrick Mahomes or head coach Mike Mcdaniel and his play calling. This week he might’ve said something that can get people talking again.
Bears Rookies Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. Return From Injury Among Others
The Chicago Bears had a long list of inactive players for their first preseason game on Saturday. But two of their first three selections from the 2022 NFL Draft, Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr., returned to practice on Monday. Kyler Gordon. With their first pick, the Chicago Bears took...
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Dak Prescott show continues on Aug. 20 against Chargers
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule continues on Saturday with a 10 PM ET matchup
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
One fantasy sleeper from every NFL team
With Christian Kirk gone and DeAndre Hopkins set to serve a suspension at the start of the season, someone else will need to step up for the Cardinals. Moore showed flashes in his rookie season, with 72 touches, and is set to take on a more prominent role in the offense. He looks like a fine bench stash.
Ex-NFL star Aqib Talib's brother turns self in after slaying
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib turned himself in to authorities Monday after police identified him as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Authorities have not yet identified the man, but family and friends say he was a coach. Yaqub Talib’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, told The Associated Press that his client “regrets the tragic loss of life but self surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.” Birdsall declined to elaborate on what Talib’s side of the story is. Yaqub Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. Aqib Talib was named last month as a contributor for Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”
Here are three players believed to have made the Green Bay Packers roster after one preseason game
The Green Bay Packers lost their preseason opener vs the San Francisco 49ers 28-21. However, there were many positive takeaways from this game. Special teams was competent, young wide receivers stood out, and the defensive line came to play. Here are three players who I believe will make the 53 man roster after the first preseason game of the season.
The NFL Is Already Hyping Up A New Steelers Era
The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a new era after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. For close to two decades, he was the undisputed starter for the squad and helped bring two more Super Bowl titles to the proud franchise. But nagging injuries forced him to call it quits, forcing the Steelers...
Can these new linebackers elevate the Eagles defense in 2022?
The Eagles have been behind the wall of scrutiny for the last several years as fans and media members alike have questioned the team’s stance on the linebacker position. They’ve gone from UDFA’s such as Alex Singleton to drafted players who they attempted to convert like Nate Gerry to even veterans that didn’t pan out like Eric Wilson and Duke Riley.
New York Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson already proving he belongs
The New York Jets made an exciting draft pick in wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick in this last draft. Wilson was added by the Jets to help Zach Wilson and provide a big-play threat presence to this offense. Already, early on as a rookie, Wilson is proving that he can be special for the Jets.
Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin on NHL Network's Top 20 Centers List
The Pittsburgh Penguins may be an aging team, but their veterans are still some of the best in the league. According to a new NHL Network list, two Penguins legends are among the league’s top 20 centers. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been seen as two of the...
LOOK: Kevin Love Posted Something To Instagram
View the original article to see embedded media. On Sunday, Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love made a post to Instagram. View the original article to see embedded media. Love just finished up his 14th season in the NBA, and this past season he played a unique role of coming off the bench.
