Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

1988 homicide solved; PSP, DA to hold news conference

READING, Pa. — The 1988 killing of a woman in Berks County has been solved, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. PSP investigators and representatives of the Berks County District Attorney's Office will hold a joint news conference on Thursday in reference to the death of Anna Kane and their decades' long homicide investigation that followed.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

CAB VP tells families 'don't give up' after cold case solved

READING, Pa. — "Don't give up. There's always a chance," said Scott Light, a vice president of Crime Alert Berks County's board of directors. That is Light's message to families and friends of cold case victims. It comes as the state police said they have solved the more-than-30-year mystery of Anna Kane's death.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
Reading, PA
Berks County, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police

Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police investigating shots fired

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police found evidence of shots fired Tuesday night, but they say no one was injured. Officers responded to a report of shots in the 30 block of North Glenwood Street around 9 p.m. They located evidence showing shots had been fired, but no one was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
John Adams
WBRE

Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
HAZLETON, PA
fox29.com

Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
NORRISTOWN, PA
#Police#Berks Da
WFMZ-TV Online

Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase

WEST READING, Pa. — A Reading man and avid motorcycle rider is in the hospital after being "at the wrong place at the wrong time," according to his close friend, Brian Papsun of Leesport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, that place was the intersection of Cotton and Wunder...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say

BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police warn Bucks communities of home burglaries, thefts from vehicles

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents to lock their vehicles and homes. Multiple burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles were reported in Warrington Township, police said Wednesday. Police say they have investigated 25 thefts from automobiles, four residential burglaries, and four stolen vehicles so...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

