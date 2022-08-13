Read full article on original website
SOLVED: Details To Be Released In 1988 Cold Case Murder Of Woman In Berks County
Authorities have solved a decades-old cold case murder in Berks County. PA State Police and the Berks County District Attorney's Office are expected to release details about the killing of 26-year-old Anna Jean Kane during a joint press conference scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Kane was found...
Man Assaults 2 Victims In Lehigh Valley, Sending One To Hospital, Police Say
A man was charged for an assault on two victims that sent one of them to the hospital, authorities said. Michael A. Yonney, 53, is accused of shoving the victims and knocking one of them to the floor at a home on the 3800 block of Lower Saucon Road in Hellertown around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, August 15, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
1988 homicide solved; PSP, DA to hold news conference
READING, Pa. — The 1988 killing of a woman in Berks County has been solved, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. PSP investigators and representatives of the Berks County District Attorney's Office will hold a joint news conference on Thursday in reference to the death of Anna Kane and their decades' long homicide investigation that followed.
WFMZ-TV Online
CAB VP tells families 'don't give up' after cold case solved
READING, Pa. — "Don't give up. There's always a chance," said Scott Light, a vice president of Crime Alert Berks County's board of directors. That is Light's message to families and friends of cold case victims. It comes as the state police said they have solved the more-than-30-year mystery of Anna Kane's death.
York Man Shot 'Missing' Man Dead, Dumping Body In Lancaster County: Police
Nearly five months after a reportedly missing Pennsylvania man was found dead, police believe they've found his killer. Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, March. 19, around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in a release six days after he was reported as missing.
1988 Cold case homicide solved, details to be released in press conference Thursday
Pennsylvania State Police and the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday they have scheduled a joint press conference for Thursday morning to discuss the clearance of a decades-old cold case homicide. Authorities say the press conference is in reference to the Anna Kane Homicide from October 23, 1988,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigating shots fired
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown police found evidence of shots fired Tuesday night, but they say no one was injured. Officers responded to a report of shots in the 30 block of North Glenwood Street around 9 p.m. They located evidence showing shots had been fired, but no one was...
abc27.com
Man charged for York City homicide after body found in Lancaster County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in connection to a March homicide in York. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera was charged with homicide for the death of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez on March 13, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers say Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his...
Man accused of trafficking meth, fentanyl in Luzerne County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been charged for trafficking meth and fentanyl in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Terrell Watson, 33, of Philadelphia, is being charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine as well as a quantity […]
Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
fox29.com
Community shaken after tragic death of Norristown police officer
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer, cancer survivor, husband and father who was killed in a bicycle accident over the weekend. Corporal Brian Kozera, a 16-year member of the Norristown Police Department, was training in Lancaster County on Saturday for...
Woman struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown, no other vehicle involved: Police
Police have confirmed the woman was not struck by a fleeing vehicle prior to being hit by the SEPTA bus.
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Drunk South Jersey Woman Found With Heroin, Gun In Suburban Philly, Police Say
A New Jersey woman was arrested after police say they found her with drugs and a gun after stopping her for public intoxication in the Philadelphia suburbs. Officers on drug surveillance stopped Colleen L. Brooks, 32, of Mantua, in the 1400 block of Chester Pike in Sharon Hill when they noticed she appeared drunk on Tuesday, Aug. 16, they said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist hurt in crash with RPD car involved in chase
WEST READING, Pa. — A Reading man and avid motorcycle rider is in the hospital after being "at the wrong place at the wrong time," according to his close friend, Brian Papsun of Leesport. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, that place was the intersection of Cotton and Wunder...
WFMZ-TV Online
Deadly fundraiser crash not related to fatal fire, police say
BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say. Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events. It happened in a community already reeling from a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, 20, stable after shooting at Musikfest, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities have released more details on a shooting that sent crowds fleeing at Musikfest. A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police said midday Monday. It happened on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets, which is in the area of...
Name released in Dallas Township murder/suicide
The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Craigh Salazar, 38, as the father who took his own life after killing his 4-ye
WFMZ-TV Online
Police warn Bucks communities of home burglaries, thefts from vehicles
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are warning residents to lock their vehicles and homes. Multiple burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles were reported in Warrington Township, police said Wednesday. Police say they have investigated 25 thefts from automobiles, four residential burglaries, and four stolen vehicles so...
WFMZ-TV Online
Psychologist discusses impact incidents like the shooting at Musikfest have on members of the public
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a sight becoming all too common around the country and right here at home: people running for their lives at the sound of gunshots. Bethlehem police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. A little more than a month prior, a shooting at Easton's Heritage Day left a teen injured.
