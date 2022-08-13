Read full article on original website
Mr,Mrs Williams
2d ago
They really need to do something about the homeless this is happening like every other day now and it's getting out of control
3
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
foxla.com
Mudslides, flooding close road in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Mudslides forced road closures in the Forest Falls area of San Bernardino County this weekend after heavy rains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to reopen the road. Officials reported that Falls Drive in Forest...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape early morning house fire in October 2020.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna has received the Medal of Valor Award for helping a man escape an early morning house fire in October 2020.
WATCH: 'Massive' Mudslide Plows Through California Mountain, Closes Roads
It carried large trees and tree trunks.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Havasu Lake, CA: Residential structure fire burning off Desert View Lane just east of Sunset Lane.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Havasu Lake, California: A residential structure fire is burning off Desert View Lane just east of Sunset Lane. The fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 18th, 2022. Medical Engine 32 and Medical Engine 18 from the San Bernardino...
vvng.com
2 airlifted after head-on crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people involved in a head-on crash were airlifted to trauma centers Sunday in Victorville. The two-vehicle collision was reported at 5:30 pm, on August 14, 2022, on Hesperia Road near Coad Road, south of Green Tree Blvd. The crash involved a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan.
foxla.com
Chino Hills shooting turns deadly
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
1-year-old boy found safe after Riverside County Amber Alert; suspect in custody
A 1-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by a 42-year-old man in Riverside County Monday morning has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The boy, Bradley Nicolas, had last seen with Julio “Armando” Ramirez about 7:30 a.m. at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, the California Highway Patrol said in the […]
AZFamily
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
tornadopix.com
Two Mega Deals for Condominiums in Rancho Cucamonga, Downtown Riverside – San Bernardino Sun
The 55-year-old village in the fifth condominium in Rancho Cucamonga has sold to investors for $97 million, according to Vesda, a commercial real estate data provider. The buyer was multi-family real estate investment firm Greystar Real Estate Partners in Charleston, SC and the seller was Acacia Capital Corp. in San Mateo.
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Perris still under evacuation order, 215 freeway closed due to hazardous chemical leak
Evacuation orders remained in effect for more than 100 homes in Perris Friday evening due to a leaking chemical from a railroad tank car that posed the risk of an explosion. The 215 Freeway was also closed in both directions. A hazmat team responded to Harvill and Old Oleander avenues after a large plume from […]
daytrippen.com
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
7 rescued from flash flooding in San Bernardino Mountains
A group of seven people were rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on Saturday after they were trapped by a flash flood in the San Bernardino Mountains. Video shows rescue personnel cross the stream first and set up a rope system so the stranded party members could inch their way […]
NBC San Diego
Evacuation Orders and Freeway Closures Have Been Lifted in Perris Chemical Leak
Both directions of the 215 Freeway in Perris have been reopened and evacuation orders have been lifted Saturday after a hazardous chemical leak prompted closures. The leak began Thursday night when a tanker carrying the chemical styrene began overheating and leaking into the air. "Styrene is a chemical used in...
Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
oc-breeze.com
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
Comments / 5