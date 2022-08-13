ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Mr,Mrs Williams
2d ago

They really need to do something about the homeless this is happening like every other day now and it's getting out of control

foxla.com

Mudslides, flooding close road in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Mudslides forced road closures in the Forest Falls area of San Bernardino County this weekend after heavy rains, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. As of Sunday afternoon, crews are still working to reopen the road. Officials reported that Falls Drive in Forest...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
PALM DESERT, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna receives Medal of Valor Award for helping man escape early morning house fire in October 2020.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Needles, California: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station Sergeant Nick Caronna has received the Medal of Valor Award for helping a man escape an early morning house fire in October 2020.
NEEDLES, CA
vvng.com

2 airlifted after head-on crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people involved in a head-on crash were airlifted to trauma centers Sunday in Victorville. The two-vehicle collision was reported at 5:30 pm, on August 14, 2022, on Hesperia Road near Coad Road, south of Green Tree Blvd. The crash involved a Chevy Malibu and a Lexus sedan.
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
AZFamily

Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
CHANDLER, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
daytrippen.com

Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore

The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire Saturday night, according to Cal Fire. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. on Ironwood Drive in Desert Hot Springs. Fire officials said the flames originated in an exterior electrical panel that extended into the attic of a four-plex. The fire was contained at 7:35 p.m. and The post Six adults, five children displaced by apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
oc-breeze.com

CHP: Decedent identified in state property death

On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
DANA POINT, CA

