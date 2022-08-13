ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
spotonidaho.com

Preview of "Proving Up: Idaho's Homesteaders" | Idaho Experience (Video)

On the next Idaho Experience; Idaho homesteaders changed life and land more than a century ago by proving up. Watch live on Idaho Public Television or stream anytime beginning Sept. 8, 2022. Enjoy full episodes of your favorite IdahoPTV shows anytime, anywhere with the free PBS Video App:... Posted in:
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Idaho gas prices fall nearly 10 cents

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 46.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.0 cents...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Gas prices are falling, but is it enough?

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices are starting to decline nationwide, and in Idaho, the state average is coming down to $4.67 per gallon which is a drop of nearly 50 cents since last month. According to AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde, we're still 75 cents higher than the national...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
spotonidaho.com

Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles (Video)

The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor. To read the full story, visit ...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding... Posted...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools

"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform...
IDAHO STATE
spotonidaho.com

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Fiber#Linus Company Google
spotonidaho.com

Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U... Continue... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
BANCROFT, ID
spotonidaho.com

Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate (Video)

The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a 60-year-old white man and is described as being 6'2", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray ...
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada

Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff's...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
spotonidaho.com

Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 18:07. 18:07. 18:07. 17:27. Joe...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy