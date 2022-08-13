Read full article on original website
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported. The congregation was founded in...
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
State officials investigation Sunday shooting that involved Mississippi police officer
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says an officer-involved shooting happened Sunday in Jackson. MBI says the shooting involved Capitol police near Lamar and Adelle streets. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
Manhunt for escaped Arkansas child rapist moves to Mississippi; police believe he may have used Jet Ski to cross Mississippi River
The manhunt for a convicted Arkansas child rapist who escaped custody now centers on Mississippi. Police say Samuel Hartman, 38, was working with an inmate maintenance crew when he escaped. Police said the escape occurred with help from outsiders who they believe shot at Arkansas corrections officers. Tunica County, Mississippi,...
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
Mississippi 9-year-old boy missing; have you seen him?
Mississippi law enforcement agents issued a missing child alert Monday after a 9-year-old child was reported missing. Josh Braiden Smith, a white male, described as 4 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and eyes is believed to be accompanied by his mother. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents said the...
Police looking for man who walked into Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed 2 guns in pockets and then left
Police are searching for a man who walked into a Mississippi pawn shop, stuffed his two guns in his pants pocket and left the store when the staff wasn’t looking. Police in Horn Lake responded to the report of two guns being stolen from Bullfrog Corner Pawn and Gun Shop in Horn Lake.
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeking public’s help to locate missing teenager
Mississippi investigators are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teenager. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose of Natchez. She was last seen wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. Jania was dropped off at the Bluff...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate (Video)
The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a 60-year-old white man and is described as being 6'2", 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray ...
One arrested after search of Mississippi residence yields seizure of meth, cocaine, marijuana, other drugs
A search warrant at a Mississippi residence has resulted in one arrest and the seizure of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs. On Au. 11,, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at a residence on Sherman Rd. Magnolia.
Mississippi woman arrested on fraud charges. More than $184,000 stolen, investigators said.
A Mississippi woman has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with more than $184,000 in fraudulent funds. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez has been arrested and charged with bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. On July 21, 2022, detectives with the Concordia...
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
