One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
spotonidaho.com
Bannock County Coroner identifies deceased in fatal motorcycle crash
svinews.com
Muddy String Road Crash claims life of Star Valley Ranch Man
Fire inflicts extensive damage on local home, leaves residence uninhabitable
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center received a call from an individual reporting that their neighbor’s house was on fire and that there was smoke and large flames. The neighbor did not know if there was anybody inside the home. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive in Bonneville County. ...
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
eastidahonews.com
Flash flood damages roads, fields in Fremont County
ASHTON – Fremont County is feeling the effects of a flash flood after a Saturday night thunderstorm. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain pummeled the Ashton area in about an hour, according to a news release from Fremont County Emergency Management. A severe thunderstorm warning and flood advisory were issued before the storm began.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Fire Department welcomes 5 new recruits
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department is proud to introduce five new firefighters to the community. Surrounded by department personnel and their families, the recruits graduated from a ten-week academy last week. They were hired to fill vacant positions resulting from retirements and promotions.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls firefighters respond to house fire
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department are currently on the scene of a structure fire. The call came in around 2 p.m. off Foxrun Drive at a house. Several firefighter trucks are at the fire. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is providing traffic control.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
Authorities release name of local motorcyclist killed in crash
Police: Local motorcyclist dies after collision with deer and then being struck by unknown vehicle
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M. westbound on US Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway. The male was thrown from the motorcycle. Some time later he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The male was deceased at the time first responders...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash
KTVB
Idaho man dies after being thrown from motorcycle after hitting deer, ran over by other driver
eastidahonews.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from local home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman recently appeared in court after she was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from an Idaho Falls home. Catherine Hernandez, 40, was charged with two counts of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing jewelry, football helmets and...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Chester mom details floating Big Springs during storm
To celebrate the end of summer vacation, Jerilyn Owens, her husband, Chase Owens, and their five children floated the Big Springs waterway down to Mack’s Inn in Island park. They did so on Saturday with family friends Kim and Travis Ashcraft and Jerilyn Owens’ parents, Pam and Randy Berkheimer.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello, ID metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Authorities: Missing East Idaho boy and girl found safe
UPDATE The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday that Kayzin Hansen and Addison Cook have been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY Authorities are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing Rexburg boy and girl. Kayzin Hansen and...
