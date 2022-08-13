Read full article on original website
Preview of "Proving Up: Idaho's Homesteaders" | Idaho Experience (Video)
On the next Idaho Experience; Idaho homesteaders changed life and land more than a century ago by proving up. Watch live on Idaho Public Television or stream anytime beginning Sept. 8, 2022.
Southwest Idaho weather: Hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast (Video)
The weekend continues to be sunny and dry for SW Idaho. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday; in the mid to upper 90's for Treasure Valley locations. Expect breezy conditions from time to time.
Idaho gas prices fall nearly 10 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.67/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 46.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.0 cents
Gas prices are falling, but is it enough?
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Gas prices are starting to decline nationwide, and in Idaho, the state average is coming down to $4.67 per gallon which is a drop of nearly 50 cents since last month. According to AAA spokesperson Matthew Conde, we're still 75 cents higher than the national
Moose Fire, Idaho's largest of 2022, grows to 120 square miles (Video)
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon, currently Idaho's largest wildfire, has grown to an estimated 77,298 acres - more than 120 square miles, an area nearly one-and-a-half times the area of the Boise city limits. However, containment has increased this week, evacuations are being scaled back, and public use is returning to the Salmon River corridor.
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in
Fire prevention top priority for IDL and DEQ
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures have risen over the past couple of weeks, so has the fire danger, with all of Idaho currently under a High or Very High fire danger. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are reminding
Class warfare is no way to raise money for Idaho's schools
"Legislature to establish system of free schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism.
Idaho Man Ran Over after Hitting Deer with Motorcycle
MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities say a Bancroft man was found dead Saturday after hitting a deer with his motorcycle and then was struck by another vehicle. According to Idaho State Police, the 58-year-old man was on a newer Harley Davidson motorcycle headed west on U
Posted: K-12 job applicants welcome
The pressure is on. Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians - and especially paraprofessionals - before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they'll take more.
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, have been missing since Tuesday but were found in Nevada Saturday afternoon. | Madison County Sheriff's Office REXBURG - Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found.
GOP heavyweights stress urgency at annual Basque Fry
At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days
Public hearing set to allow independents to vote in PA primaries
Opening up Pennsylvania's primary elections to voters who aren't registered either as Democrats or Republicans is the topic of a State House of Representatives hearing tomorrow.
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) - The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same.
