ABC6.com
New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
iheart.com
New Alternatives To Ride Sharing Become Law
Peer-to-peer car sharing has been legalized in the state of Rhode Island. A new law passed by the General Assembly defines the practice as the use of a vehicle by someone other than the owner through an authorized car-sharing business. State Representative Jacquelyn Baginski of Cranston, one of the bill's sponsors, says this will offer an innovative alternative to the transportation needs of Rhode Islanders.
ecori.org
Strong Leadership Required to Fix Rhode Island’s ‘Broken’ Transportation System
Without significantly reducing the greenhouse gases spewed from the transportation sector, the largest emitter of climate emissions in the state, the mandates in the 2021 Act on Climate law have no chance of being met. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News photos) A group of 36 organizations, in late July, sent an 8-page...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Health reopens two beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened two beaches for swimming Friday. The Department of Health said the bacteria at Third Beach in Middletown and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach water quality through...
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
ABC6.com
Democratic primary candidates in Rhode Island governor’s race to take stage for debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Five Democratic primary candidates in the Rhode Island governor’s race will meet on the debate stage Monday. Here’s where the race currently stands. Gov. Dan McKee took the lead financially with over $1.2 million as of June 30, according to a campaign finance...
Block Island Times
School construction project costs increasing
The Chair of the School Committee sought advice from the Town Council on how to handle an unexpected cost increase in its planned school renovation project at the council’s meeting on August 1. School Chair Jessica Willi said she wished to take the opportunity to inform both the Town Council and the public about the funding shortfall from the Rhode Island Department of Education and that the school did not want to proceed with the project without being absolutely transparent about the situation.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island permits state classified employees to run for office
(The Center Square) – Classified state employees are now eligible to run for state elected offices in Rhode Island. The change permits a classified employee to run for the nomination or be a candidate for state office if that position of not fully funded by a federal loan or grant money.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
GoLocalProv
Restoring State Pension Transparency In Rhode Island - Siedle
James Lathrop is a Republican candidate for State Treasurer in the state of Rhode Island—a state which has long been dominated by Democrats. Most notably, Gina Raimondo, currently serving as U.S. Commerce Secretary, began her career in politics as Rhode Island State Treasurer before becoming Governor—supported by unprecedented out-of-state political contributions from Wall Street money managers. Aside from abandoning Raimondo’s disastrous hedge fund gamble, which cost the $8 billion state pension over $500 million in the few five years, her successor, Seth Magaziner, has largely followed Raimondo’s practice of opposing public access to records regarding the state’s investments.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Matt LaMountain, Candidate for State Senate in District 31
Matt LaMountain is a Democratic candidate for State Senate in District 31. Here is what he has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. We are experiencing the worst inflation since the 1980s and it is wreaking havoc on...
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
ABC6.com
2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
WOLF
4 people arrested on animal cruelty charges in 3 separate cases
WASHINGTON (TND) — Four people in Rhode Island have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in three separate cases, according to authorities. The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 39-year-old Michael A. Pinto is facing the following charges:. One count of unnecessary...
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system
(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
Anyone on here have an RI plate on car or know where one can be seen?
We’ve been on a national Park road trip and my daughter found 49 different state license plates but we’re still missing Rhode Island. Anyone on here have an RI plate on their car or know where one can be seen that I can drive past so she can finish her set?from thetwerms.
WPRI
Exclusive Democratic Primary Poll: See the results Tuesday at 5
With less than a month to go until the Rhode Island primary, 12 News and Roger Williams University are once again teaming up to take the pulse of voters. With our exclusive Democratic Primary Poll, we’ll find out who’s leading the pack in the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and the congressional seat being vacated by Jim Langevin.
Person rescued from boat that caught fire off Block Island, Rhode Island
A person was rescued from a boat that caught fire close to Block Island, Rhode Island on Friday, authorities said. First responders were alerted around noon about the blaze aboard the 38-foot vessel. The engine on the boat caught fire roughly 1.5 miles west of Block Island, and one person was on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
