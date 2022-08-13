Robert “Bobby” Nathan Lassiter, age 53, of South Mills, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by family and into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Bobby was born in Norfolk, VA to Vivian and Ralph Rosenbaum on October 17, 1968. He was predeceased by his mother who often referred to him as her golden child. Bobby was a big sports fan of multiple sports, especially of the New York Yankees baseball, the San Francisco 49ers football, UNC Tarheels, and NASCAR. He was a talented interior trim carpenter and worked at Lowe’s where he was recognized for his dedication. He was a member of South Mills Church of Christ. Bobby was an absolute kid magnet and a great friend to all.

SOUTH MILLS, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO