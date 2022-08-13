Read full article on original website
Virginia Dare Night to be held at The Lost Colony on August 18 to celebrate Virginia Dare’s 435th Birthday
The Roanoke Island Historical Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the annual Virginia Dare Night on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Virginia Dare Night commemorates the 435th anniversary of the birth of Virginia Dare, the first English child born in the New World to colonist Eleanor Dare. The Lost Colony continues its long-celebrated tradition of using real babies during the August 18th performance.
David Michael Denicke of Currituck, August 11
David Michael Denicke, 64, of Currituck, NC, passed away August 11, 2022 at his home. He was born April 8, 1958 in Guntersvile, AL to Donald and Jeanette Denicke. Michael grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, moved to Georgia as an adult then later settled in Currituck. He was a master mechanic and was well known to be able to fix anything with a motor. He was also a great lover of dogs, and they all loved him.
Robert “Bobby” Lassiter South Mills, August 13
Robert “Bobby” Nathan Lassiter, age 53, of South Mills, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by family and into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Bobby was born in Norfolk, VA to Vivian and Ralph Rosenbaum on October 17, 1968. He was predeceased by his mother who often referred to him as her golden child. Bobby was a big sports fan of multiple sports, especially of the New York Yankees baseball, the San Francisco 49ers football, UNC Tarheels, and NASCAR. He was a talented interior trim carpenter and worked at Lowe’s where he was recognized for his dedication. He was a member of South Mills Church of Christ. Bobby was an absolute kid magnet and a great friend to all.
Meet Dave Hallac: Oceanfront Housing Talk
David Hallac, Superintendent of National Parks of Eastern NC, will talk about endangered oceanfront housing in Rodanthe on Wednesday August 24th at 6:30pm. The talk will be held at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building, 23646 NC 12, Rodanthe, opposite the historic Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station. The RWS Civic Association is sponsoring the...
Devin Wayne Williams of Kill Devil Hills, August 12
Devin passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his mother and father on August 12, 2022. On October 19, 2004, Devin was born in Nags Head, NC at The Outer Banks Hospital to Daniel Emilio Williams and Melissa Ann Williams. Devin is survived by his maternal grandmother, Laura Woodruff (Greg Meade); paternal grandmother, Francis Williams; uncle, Michael MacLean (Cher); aunt, Jamie Williams; and many other loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
14 Delightful Things to Do in Duck, NC (+ Nearby!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best things to do in Duck NC? This guide details the best of what to do in Duck – including activities, delicious restaurants, and more!
Meet Tigger, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
Tigger is 2 years old and a complete love bug. He was surrendered to us with another cat so he gets along great with other feline friends! Tigger was a mostly outdoor cat but has transitioned well to being inside. He loves his toys, and we know he would love you too! Watch this video to learn more about Tigger.
12 Best Things To Do In Nags Head NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you are on the lookout for great things to do in Nags Head, North Carolina, you’re in the right place! You won’t have to wonder what to do in Nags Head any longer! From walking the seventeen miles of coastline and enjoying breathtaking views over the beaches and waterways to enjoying art, nature, and good food, you will love Nags Head!
‘Stories Illuminated’ is a journey through OBX History
George Wood’s photography on display at Duck Town Hall. George Wood is a coastal environmental engineer by profession, but by inclination he is a photographer and artist. In an exhibit running from this month to the end of October at the Duck Town Hall, both profession and inclination come together in a remarkable journey through the history of the Outer Banks at his “Stories Illuminated” show.
Beach nourishment update: Buxton ending, Kitty Hawk starting
Buxton: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredges Ellis Island and Liberty Island have made significant progress over this past week. As of Aug. 10, over 90 percent of the total contract volume (1.2 million cubic yards of sand) has been placed in the Buxton beach nourishment project area, and the project is expected to be completed next week.
Kitty Hawk man arrested for Martin’s Point murder
On the afternoon of Aug. 15, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office released this information on the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting at Martin’s Point around midnight on Aug. 14. On Aug. 14, at approximately 11:54 p.m., the Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000...
Avon water emergency resolved
Update: A Dare County official confirms that the water emergency in Avon has been resolved. The repairs were made shortly after the conservation notice went out on the evening of Aug. 14, and the tower refilled overnight. ******. Dare County asks Avon residents reduce water consumption after leak. (Dare County)
ENC man arrested for murder, held on $750,000 bond
Dare County — On August 14th, Dare County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 Block of Martins Point Drive in Kitty Hawk, NC, for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found William Bowlin, 60, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dare County EMS took Bowlin to Outer Banks Hospital, where he later died.
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
Duck Planning Board okays permit for mixed-use project
Development would include restaurant, residential and retail. By a 3-2 margin, the Duck Planning Board on Aug. 11 voted to recommend to the Duck Town Council that it approve a special use permit for the redevelopment of a piece of soundfront property at 1248 Duck Road into three commercial structures that would include a mix of retail space, a 49-seat restaurant and residential units.
