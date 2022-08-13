Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon; higher rain chance is coming
We have sunshine this morning in Central Arkansas, but North Arkansas has a cloudy sky and scattered showers. Those will stay in Northeast Arkansas primarily through the morning hours. Central Arkansas will have that chance of showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon into the evening hours. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 97°
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: From Searing Heat to Cooler and Wetter Weather
After a searing and record hot start to the work week, Arkansas will transition to a cooler and wetter weather pattern. A cold front will slowly drop southwest across the state through Wednesday with increasing rain chances and gradually less hot weather. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected for...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Very hot & humid weather is back; rain chances will be going up
We’re in the mid-90s at Noon and temperatures will climb to close to 100° in Central Arkansas. Since the humidity has returned too, heat indices will reach 105° or higher this afternoon. So, a Heat Advisory is in effect until this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.
