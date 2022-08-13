Read full article on original website
Trucking fuel costs and retail pump prices aren’t marching in lockstep
Even as the cost of diesel is a topic of endless concern and discussion in the trucking sector, an annual release of cost data from the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) reports can be seen as showing that the all-in cost of fuel for truckers is set by factors other than the price at the pump.
Click here to read the full article. After a record-setting spring, cargo imports at major U.S. container ports are expected to slow significantly for the rest of the year, but 2022 should still see a net gain over 2021, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released Monday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates. “Retail sales are still growing, but the economy is slowing down and that is reflected in cargo imports,” said Jonathan Gold, vice president for supply chain and customs policy at the NRF. “Lower volumes may help ease congestion at some ports, but others...
Inflation is raising the cost of living for all Americans. At every cash register, customers are paying more. The price of gas has dropped from record-high amounts earlier in the year. But, the fees per gallon have not gone down to $4. (source)
The national average for a gallon of regular gas topped $5 in June. While today's $4.16 is still high compared to the $3.18 motorists were paying this time last year, at least they're coughing up only...
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
Trailer orders declined 28% in July compared to June, extending the replacement equipment calendar further into 2023 as most manufacturers kept the brakes on bookings. Fleets are waiting to place those orders. But most OEMs are not able to accurately price new equipment. Inflation and volatile commodity prices for key items like steel and aluminum frustrate those efforts.
CHICAGO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O) is targeting capacity growth of up to 20% through the decade, Chief Executive Barry Biffle told Reuters, as the budget airline pushes to take a bigger share of the U.S. leisure travel market from rivals amid a weakening economy.
The 2022 Chevy Silverado just won big. It's the best pickup truck. See why owners of the Chevy Silverado 1500 are the happiest.
The nation's top energy official has some cheery news for American motorists -- your gas prices should continue to fall in the coming months, and possibly hit their lowest point since last winter....
Which EV stock will deliver better performance for your portfolio?
TJX Companies TJX will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on August 17, 2022, to discuss Q2 2023 earnings results.
A veteran, a nurse and a construction worker walked into a bar. Actually, just one person walked into the bar: Scott Gravelle. Gravelle can be described as a master of many trades, but his current passion may just revolutionize the supply chain industry — he’s the CEO of Attabotics.
As rising food prices have many consumers shifting from costly restaurant orders to more budget-friendly alternatives, third-party aggregators are investing in their non-restaurant categories. DoorDash, the United States' leading restaurant aggregator, announced Monday (Aug. 15) a partnership with discount grocer Grocery Outlet to offer on-demand delivery from approximately 400 of...
Walmart Inc. has announced it is opening a 400,000-square-foot automated consolidation center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, aimed at speeding up supply chains across the company's 42 regional distribution centers in the U.S. The new consolidation center is scheduled to open by the end of August. Walmart has already hired 500...
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
Navistar Inc. is recalling 8,483 International LT and LoneStar Class 8 trucks because overheated battery cables can lead to an unexpected engine shutdown and possible crash. Excessively hot battery ground cables can cause personal injury during battery maintenance repairs. A battery post that separates from the battery can result in engine shut down without warning and increase the risk of a vehicle crash. Navistar reported no crashes or injuries in its July 28 filing with the NHTSA.
Recalls happen all the time with various models across the years. Ram recently had a recall of over 100,000 of its Ram pickup trucks.
There were high hopes in the 2000s and even the 2010s that ocean shipping would evolve into something more than a niche trading and investing space on Wall Street. The hope was that consolidation would whittle down the crowded field to a few large-cap whales with business models that worked across cycles and garnered the respect of larger investment funds. The reality over the past half-decade: Consolidation is coinciding with larger-cap shipping stocks going private. And the field of shipping minnows — including penny stocks — keeps growing.
For the third-party logistics industry, there may never be another year like 2021. Surging volumes and a massive emphasis on outsourced logistics capabilities to manage volatile inventory flows turned 2021 into the best year ever for the trillion dollar industry, according to an annual report from Armstrong & Associates Inc., the leading 3PL research and consulting firm.
A FedEx Ground driver contractor spearheading an effort to convince the FedEx unit that many of its 6,000 contractors are in dire need of financial help has backed off a request that the unit boost per-stop and line-haul rates for its contractors. Spencer Patton, who runs a 10-state territory that...
