Click here to read the full article. After a record-setting spring, cargo imports at major U.S. container ports are expected to slow significantly for the rest of the year, but 2022 should still see a net gain over 2021, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released Monday by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates. “Retail sales are still growing, but the economy is slowing down and that is reflected in cargo imports,” said Jonathan Gold, vice president for supply chain and customs policy at the NRF. “Lower volumes may help ease congestion at some ports, but others...

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO