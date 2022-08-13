ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 smells a true New Jerseyan would recognize

As with every state, there are experiences hyper-specific to New Jersey. Some of those experiences are smells. We started talking on Thursday’s show about the NJ-specific smells that people could identify. Whether good or bad, how many of them are you familiar with?. Exit 13. Let’s get the obvious...
105.7 The Hawk

Gone 45 years, see Elvis’ moment in NJ

Hard to believe it's been 45 years since we lost Elvis Presley on Aug. 16, 1977 at the age of 42. Thanks to Baz Lermann's Elvis movie, which has been killer at the box office, there's been an Elvis resurgence. Checking into Presley's New Jersey connection, I found the first...
105.7 The Hawk

How to Audition for American Idol in New Jersey

Want a shot at fame and superstardom, like the one Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Daughtry got from 'American Idol'? Here's how to audition for the new season in New Jersey. Season 21 of the televised talent competition is coming soon to ABC. 'Idol' producers are in the process...
105.7 The Hawk

The Best Burrito in New Jersey is One of Best in America

Delicious, tasty, unique, spicey, creative, yum, all words that are great to describe the subject of this article the "burrito". It's a meal literally wrapped in a tortilla. We have lots of great spots here in New Jersey to grab a burrito, but according to a recent article by Love Food there is one restaurant in Jersey that has the best burrito, in fact, it's one of the best in America.
105.7 The Hawk

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

