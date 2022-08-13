Read full article on original website
How much it costs to buy a home warranty in New Jersey
That home insurance policy you're carrying doesn't cover you when your air conditioning system decides to blow in the middle of summer, or a major kitchen appliance breaks down out of nowhere. But a home warranty likely would — you just have to put out more money in order to...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Direct rebate checks worth $325 to be sent out to millions
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to receive up to $325 in tax rebates starting this week. Emily Boesen, a spokeswoman for Indiana's state auditor's office, announced checks will start printing on Monday, meaning residents can expect their rebate as early as Thursday. The process had been delayed due to a paper shortage, meaning the original $125 check can now be combined with the state's newest relief money, equating to up to $325. Married couples filing jointly can expect even more.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
mychamplainvalley.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
Gas prices continue to drop: How NJ compares to rest of country
Gas prices continue to drop in New Jersey and around the country. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State dropped 11 cents from last week to today’s price of $4.17. While the average price in New Jersey has fallen 63 days in a...
N.J. Pandemic Relief Fund is shutting down after $65M in COVID grants
The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), founded by First Lady Tammy Murphy to “fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable,” is winding down, NJ Advance Media has learned. The fund pulled in big money — $65.3 million — since...
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
hobokengirl.com
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Middletown, NJ based realtor provides insight on home market right now
It's been a rollercoaster economic year with lots of loops and that includes the real estate market in New Jersey. There are so many moving parts and prices, that it's hard for some to figure out what to do and when in making a move if at all including hiring a realtor for your needs and best interests.
ExxonMobil to pay $9.5M for contamination in Gloucester County
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
NJ supermarkets asking shoppers: Please don’t steal the baskets!
When the single-use bag ban went into effect in New Jersey, most supermarket shoppers started bringing reusable bags with them or buying bags at the checkout counter. Some shoppers have been choosing a different option- to steal handheld shopping baskets. Linda Doherty, the president and CEO of the New Jersey...
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
NJ COVID-19 requirements will change significantly
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday easing some COVID-19 requirements. Soon, it will no longer be necessary for school districts, child care settings and state contractors to require their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.The change in New Jersey goes into effect immediately for schools and child care facilities and on Sept. 1 for contractors. However, the governor says those employers can still create their own vaccination or testing policy if they wish.In a press release, Gov. Murphy announced that vaccination efforts and results have been increasing with children aged 6 months or older being eligible for the vaccine. More than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses being administered to children under 18, Gov. Murphy announced in the release."Today's executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidances for COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures on Aug. 11.
wrnjradio.com
NJ recreational cannabis sales indicate lots of room in the market to grow, cannabis regulatory commission says
NEW JERSEY – Tax revenue from sales of recreational cannabis in New Jersey from April 21, when the market opened, through to the end of June totaled $4,649,202. That amount includes $219,482 in Social Equity Excise Fees and is based on $79,698,831 in total sales on recreational cannabis in licensed cannabis businesses across the state.
tornadopix.com
The Low Income Housing Survey found that rents in New Jersey are still among the least expensive nationwide
An annual survey by the Washington, DC-based National Low-Income Housing Coalition ranks the state seventh in unattainable housing costs. At the national, local, and state levels, housing costs remain separate from earnings, as evidenced in Out of Access, the annual national survey of housing costs from the nonprofit National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).
Ocean County Are We Ready For Toys R’ Us to Return?
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Jeffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
WGAL
Ticket for largest-ever Cash 5 prize of more than $3 million sold in Montgomery County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 was sold in Montgomery County. It's the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. The ticket was sold at Souderton Food Mart at 672 East Broad St. in Souderton. The ticket matched all five balls...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
