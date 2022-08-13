ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC4

Wirth Watching – Old Utah vacation motels

UTAH (ABC4) – For many folks, road trips are the best part of summertime. They bring back memories of packing the car to the roof in suitcases and hitting the road. Families went from motel to motel. The kids would jump into the small motel swimming pools and then jump up and down on the […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
UTAH STATE
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
Washington, UT
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?

SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC 4

Lt. Governor gives an update on where Utah is at

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah. Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah. Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices. Efforts to...
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
ABC4

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Popular Are Electric Vehicles in Colorado?

Many people across the country are switching to electric vehicles and it looks like more than a few Coloradans are as well. According to a new study by LendingTree, Colorado has the 4th largest share of electric vehicles in the country. Are High Gas Prices Leading the Change to EV?
COLORADO STATE
Gephardt Daily

New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video

NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
