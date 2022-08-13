Read full article on original website
Wirth Watching – Old Utah vacation motels
UTAH (ABC4) – For many folks, road trips are the best part of summertime. They bring back memories of packing the car to the roof in suitcases and hitting the road. Families went from motel to motel. The kids would jump into the small motel swimming pools and then jump up and down on the […]
ksl.com
The science behind the meteor-caused sonic boom heard over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of many who heard the boom Saturday morning. The governor reported he was out for a run in Salt Lake City when the loud crash rattled the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho shortly after 8:30 a.m. He wasn't alone, as evidenced by all the social media posts and the sudden spike in Utahns searching terms like "earthquake," "explosion" and "boom" within the first 30 minutes, according to Google Trends.
cntraveler.com
How a Glamping Trip to Utah Taught Me to Follow My Daughter’s Lead
City kids are tough, in a dappled way. Pigeons and rats can be tolerated. But I have seen a dragonfly provoke terror. Maybe this isn't true for all city kids—but it's true for mine. Not that I myself grew up so close to the great outdoors. The main nature...
ksl.com
Utah family takes in Ukrainian family fleeing war after meeting on social media
SYRACUSE — A family from south central Ukraine is now calling Utah their home after meeting a Utah couple online who were total strangers. That couple welcomed the family of five, plus their dog, into their Syracuse home. Family time around the kitchen table is often spent bonding and...
Where Does Colorado Rank Among The Most Fun States In America?
What would life be like without a little bit of fun? (Hint: it'd be borrrrrrrring). When deciding on a place to live - whether it be in an area you've lived before or one you know nothing about - there are multiple factors that people typically consider before choosing a place to move, such as:
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
ksl.com
Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?
SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Adorable Chipmunks Will Eat From Your Hand in This Colorado Ghost Town
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
$750,000 in Education Grants Offered for Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah
Recently, the VELA Education Fund announced a $750,000 fund in partnership with the Daniels Fund to provide support for education entrepreneurs in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Up to $10,000 are provided in microgrants, and in Wyoming, VELA has provided around $160,000 to three organizations, including the Teton Science...
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
ABC 4
Lt. Governor gives an update on where Utah is at
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined us on GTU with an update on what’s going on across the great state of Utah. Ongoing efforts to propose a suite of bills to support families and moms in Utah. Statewide concerns from individuals and businesses about drought and gas prices. Efforts to...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
How Popular Are Electric Vehicles in Colorado?
Many people across the country are switching to electric vehicles and it looks like more than a few Coloradans are as well. According to a new study by LendingTree, Colorado has the 4th largest share of electric vehicles in the country. Are High Gas Prices Leading the Change to EV?
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Gephardt Daily
New: Utah meteor which created ‘big boom’ captured on video
NORTHERN UTAH, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A meteor believed to be the source of a big boom that startled northern Utah Saturday morning was captured on video. The surveillance footage, shared with Gephardt Daily by Roy resident Ruby Rose Anaya, captured the earthbound fireball, reported at 8:36 a.m. It is unknown if the meteor reached the ground before burning up.
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
