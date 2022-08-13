Read full article on original website
Related
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pouring caution on that optimism
Low expectations rarely disappoint. That’s not to say your favorite team will fail to live up to the promise that comes with landing a spot in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll presented by Regions Bank that was released Monday. But numbers suggest it is best...
NFL・
Football 2022: Versatile running backs lead the way among top playmakers in Hall County
In 2022, the top offenses in Hall County will rely heavily on tremendously-talented running backs. However, that doesn’t mean they’re going to strictly keep the ball between the tackles. With the regular season now upon us, many of Hall County’s top offensive players line up at running back,...
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury
Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pios enter season with new faces in key leadership roles
We’re ten days away from the jamborees and the start of the high school football season. In Crowley, The Notre Dame Pios will scrimmage STM, and then play Lafayette High in the Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field. There are new faces in key leadership roles for the Pios and Hall of Fame coach Lewis Cook. […]
247Sports
USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback
TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries
The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2022 college football season with very high expectations. Texas is considered the slight favorite to win the Big 12 this year. The Longhorns have a probability percentage above 50 in all of their games as of right now except for their early-season showdown with Alabama, according to ESPN’s FPI. […] The post Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0