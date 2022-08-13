ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pouring caution on that optimism

Low expectations rarely disappoint. That’s not to say your favorite team will fail to live up to the promise that comes with landing a spot in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 college football poll presented by Regions Bank that was released Monday. But numbers suggest it is best...
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury

Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
Pios enter season with new faces in key leadership roles

We’re ten days away from the jamborees and the start of the high school football season. In Crowley, The Notre Dame Pios will scrimmage STM, and then play Lafayette High in the Kiwanis Jamboree at Cajun Field. There are new faces in key leadership roles for the Pios and Hall of Fame coach Lewis Cook. […]
USF names Gerry Bohanon as starting quarterback

TAMPA — The latest quarterback competition at USF has been decided. Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has unveiled that Gerry Bohanon will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sept. 3 when they open the season at Raymond James Stadium against BYU. Bohanon will be the third different quarterback...
Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries

The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2022 college football season with very high expectations. Texas is considered the slight favorite to win the Big 12 this year. The Longhorns have a probability percentage above 50 in all of their games as of right now except for their early-season showdown with Alabama, according to ESPN’s FPI. […] The post Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
