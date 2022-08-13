ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

Lebanon-Express

Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
AUBURN, AL
Lebanon-Express

Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
FLORIDA STATE
Lebanon-Express

GOP group apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of the GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The Lawrence County Republican Party intended to post an image of the GOP elephant on its Facebook page, but ended up using one in which the white spaces between the animal's legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen.
ALABAMA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The certification of last week's primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue, the secretary of state's office announced Tuesday. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
VERMONT STATE
Lebanon-Express

Frankenberry named WVa Democratic Party executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ryan Frankenberry has been named executive director of the West Virginia Democratic Party. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Frankenberry most recently served as executive director of the grassroots West Virginia Working Families Party....
POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

Indiana gasoline taxes dropping 5 cents a gallon next month

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will fall by about 5 cents per gallon next month in the first significant drop since reaching record levels in the spring with the national surge in pump prices. A total of 57 cents per gallon in state taxes will be...
INDIANA STATE

