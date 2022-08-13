Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
Lebanon-Express
U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. officials say Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will get less Colorado River water after reservoir levels hit critical low. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Florida gator hunting starts with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Mary Peltola advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon-Express
Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
GOP group apologizes for mistakenly posting KKK image
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Republican group in Alabama is apologizing after accidentally using a picture of the GOP elephant that contained Ku Klux Klan imagery. The Lawrence County Republican Party intended to post an image of the GOP elephant on its Facebook page, but ended up using one in which the white spaces between the animal's legs were drawn to resemble hooded Klansmen.
Lebanon-Express
Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Bill Walker advances to November general election for governor in Alaska. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Certification of Vermont primary election results delayed
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The certification of last week's primary election results in Vermont has been delayed by a technical issue, the secretary of state's office announced Tuesday. The statewide and federal primary election canvassing was expected to take place Tuesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lebanon-Express
Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin advances to November general election in Alaska's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Frankenberry named WVa Democratic Party executive director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ryan Frankenberry has been named executive director of the West Virginia Democratic Party. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Frankenberry most recently served as executive director of the grassroots West Virginia Working Families Party....
Lebanon-Express
Indiana gasoline taxes dropping 5 cents a gallon next month
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will fall by about 5 cents per gallon next month in the first significant drop since reaching record levels in the spring with the national surge in pump prices. A total of 57 cents per gallon in state taxes will be...
Lebanon-Express
Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lynnette GreyBull wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Wyoming's at-large Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0