ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction City moving forward with micromobility pilot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Very soon people in Grand Junction will have more options to get around town as the city council agrees to move forward with a pilot program that will bring electric scooters and other forms of micromobility to the city. City officials defined micromobility devices as...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
K99

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
City
Grand Junction, CO
nbc11news.com

Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in cooperation with the Mesa County Road and Bridge Department have announced a resurfacing project for Trickle Park Road. Construction is set to begin on August 15, 2022 starting at the intersection of NFSR #257 and will...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Rise of emergency calls in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction

For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Home Built
nbc11news.com

Tracking better rain chances for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great

It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
KJCT8

Flash flood warning near Carbondale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close

As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction

If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Heavy storms possible early this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy