Grand Junction City moving forward with micromobility pilot
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Very soon people in Grand Junction will have more options to get around town as the city council agrees to move forward with a pilot program that will bring electric scooters and other forms of micromobility to the city. City officials defined micromobility devices as...
Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now
Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Montrose Airport Continues to Expand Adding New Connecting Flights
The boom continues for the Montrose Regional Airport with a big announcement over the past week about new connecting Flights and the return of Delta airlines to the Western Slope. The news comes as the expansion project at the airport continues with the addition of a second level to the...
These Are Grand Junction Colorado’s Favorite Pieces of Technology
Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction, Colorado has chosen to embrace technology to the same degree as the Amish. I asked on Facebook, "What is your favorite piece of technology that you own?" It might have been better to ask "What's your least favorite piece of technology." Here's what you had to say.
nbc11news.com
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in cooperation with the Mesa County Road and Bridge Department have announced a resurfacing project for Trickle Park Road. Construction is set to begin on August 15, 2022 starting at the intersection of NFSR #257 and will...
KJCT8
Rise of emergency calls in Palisade
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town. The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the...
CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
nbc11news.com
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.
3 Reasons to Share Your Artwork at Grand Junction’s Comic Con
Once again, you have an opportunity to get your artwork in front of the public with Mesa County Libraries Comic Con Juried Art Show. If you or someone you know is an aspiring artist with a flair for comics, this might just be your event. Mesa County Libraries will host...
nbc11news.com
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
Shout Outs to Businesses that Made Growing Up in Grand Junction Great
It's time for some local shout-outs. A few days ago we got to talking about some of our favorite local businesses in Grand Junction that used to be around back in the day. This branched out into a list of places that simply made Grand Junction an awesome place to grow up. So, reach back into your memory and see if you can come up with a couple of great shoutouts. It's ok if those places are not around anymore, we're more focused on who made life great in Grand Junction, Colorado.
KJCT8
Flash flood warning near Carbondale
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close
As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
What is Your Favorite Food Item You Can’t Get in Colorado?
We all have our own favorite foods we love to eat. A favorite snack, beverage, or favorite meal can be the pick-me-up you need after a hard day. What happens when you can no longer find that item in a store in Grand Junction?. Maybe you have moved a couple...
These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction
If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
What You Need To Know About Passing A Stopped School Bus In Grand Junction
Are you certain about what the law says about passing a stopped school bus in Colorado?. Another school year is upon us and I want to raise some awareness about the kids who will be getting on and off a school bus every day in Grand Junction. It's up to every driver in the Grand Valley to do their part to keep our kids safe.
nbc11news.com
Heavy storms possible early this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.
Airsoft Gun Found in East Middle School
On Thursday an airsoft gun was found by a student in the boy’s restroom at East Middle School.
