ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hotter than Qatar? Premier League players swelter in Saturday afternoon scorcher

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

Premier League players battled stifling conditions on Saturday afternoon as the UK endured its second heatwave in the space of four weeks.

The mercury rose above 30°C at all five 3pm kick-offs, with Arsenal 's 4-2 win against Leicester the most scorching of the lot.

As the Gunners sweated their way through their first home game of the season, the Met Office recorded a high of 34°C at the Emirates Stadium.

Elsewhere, Wolves and Fulham had to contend with temperatures of 32°C during their 0-0 draw at Molineux – while the gentlest of coastal breezes was hardly going to have much cooling affect on Southampton and Leeds ' 2-2 draw at St Mary's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IwSn9_0hGBIzUi00

(Image credit: Jack Thomas - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images)

Such testing conditions give us a pretty good idea of why this year's World Cup will take place in the winter rather than during the traditional summer slot.

July temperatures regularly top 40°C in Qatar, whose capital Doha was only around 5°C hotter than London today.

Average highs of 'only' 29°C in November and 24°C in December – plus air-conditioned stadiums – ought to make the tournament comfortable enough for players and fans alike, but this weekend might have provided useful practice for those heading out to the Gulf state this winter!

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Graeme Souness labelled ‘disgraceful’ for ‘man’s game’ comment after Chelsea vs Tottenham

Graeme Souness has been called “disgraceful” after using the term “a man’s game” while analysing Chelsea’s draw with Tottenham.The Sky Sports pundit, working alongside former England international Karen Carney, with David Jones as presenter, discussed the ill-tempered affair, with the two managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte twice clashing on the touchline.Souness, while reacted to the 2-2 draw, said: “Referees are letting a lot more go and it makes for a better watch. We’ve all played the game, with simulation and people throwing themselves into the ground. I haven’t seen that in the two games today. It’s a man’s game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Nottingham Forest vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Nottingham Forest take on West Ham today as the newly promoted side attempt to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season. Forest were well beaten by Newcastle despite only a 2-0 scoreline and will need the backing of their home crowd if they are to stay in the top flight this season.LIVE! Follow all the action from Nottingham Forest vs West HamThe Hammers also came up against a team too good for them, as Manchester City and Erling Haaland swept aside David Moyes’ team, and they will want to kickstart their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Fulham#Wolverhampton Wanderers#The Met Office#Molineux#Getty Images
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams

Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

After an opening week stumble and draw against newly promoted Fulham, Jürgen Klopp’s Reds look to get their Premier League season on track quickly as they return to Anfield for the 2022-23 home opener against a Crystal Palace side that also got less than they would have been hoping for in a week one defeat at home to Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts

Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) Scotland, Celtic...
WORLD
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Coventry City-Wigan Athletic game postponed over ongoing pitch issues

Coventry City have postponed Tuesday's Championship game with Wigan because of an "unplayable" pitch. It is the third match at the Coventry Building Society Arena affected since problems with the surface were highlighted following 65 games of rugby sevens during the Commonwealth Games. Last Saturday's Rotherham game was called off...
RUGBY
The Independent

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
PREMIER LEAGUE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

12
Followers
627
Post
517
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy