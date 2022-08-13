ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember having favorite parks to play at with my dad and little brother as a kid. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park," which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth. Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
5 Upgrades to Make Before Selling Your Denver Home

If you’re gearing up to sell your Denver home, you will want to know about these five easy upgrades to make before you list your home. Making the right upgrades can help you to attract qualified buyers that are eager to pay your asking price. These five upgrades come highly recommended by professional real estate agents.
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center

Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
Kroenke Sports details Ball Arena development plans

Kroenke Sports Entertainment has submitted detailed plans to the city to turn Ball Arena into a central hub of a proposed "Sports Mile." The new plans call for 12 million square feet of residential, commercial, office, educational, and hotel use on the area between Speer Boulevard, the RTD rail line south of Elitch's, and Auraria Parkway. The plan details 6,729 new residential units, 582,763 square feet of retail space, 2.9 million square feet of office space, and a new hotel on the southern corner of the Wewatta Street and Speer Boulevard intersection. The plan is subject to review by and approval of the city. Another pillar of the development project would be the creation of the Wynkoop Promenade which would connect Coors Field, Ball Arena, and Empower Field at Mile High. The street would have room for vehicles, bike, and pedestrian lanes and would be lined with trees. The plan would also create the Confluence Ribbon, two miles of parks and open spaces. 
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway

A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks. CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT said it...
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever

You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
