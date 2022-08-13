Read full article on original website
Johnstown is Getting Another Grocery Store at Ledge Rock Center
Over the past few years, the town of Johnstown has quickly grown with the addition of Scheels, Liberty Firearms, the development of Johnstown Plaza, and various housing projects. According to the United States Census, Johnstown has grown from a population of 9,887 in 2010 to 17,324 in April of 2020. More than two years have passed since the last census and it is predicted that Johnstown has approximately 18,204 residents as of July 1, 2021.
Kroenke Sports details Ball Arena development plans
Kroenke Sports Entertainment has submitted detailed plans to the city to turn Ball Arena into a central hub of a proposed "Sports Mile." The new plans call for 12 million square feet of residential, commercial, office, educational, and hotel use on the area between Speer Boulevard, the RTD rail line south of Elitch's, and Auraria Parkway. The plan details 6,729 new residential units, 582,763 square feet of retail space, 2.9 million square feet of office space, and a new hotel on the southern corner of the Wewatta Street and Speer Boulevard intersection. The plan is subject to review by and approval of the city. Another pillar of the development project would be the creation of the Wynkoop Promenade which would connect Coors Field, Ball Arena, and Empower Field at Mile High. The street would have room for vehicles, bike, and pedestrian lanes and would be lined with trees. The plan would also create the Confluence Ribbon, two miles of parks and open spaces.
The gas station on the south edge of Boulder is actually obscene
The gas station on the south edge of Boulder is actually obscene pianohacker. Why is theirs like $2 more when it's 388 here in lakewood. They turned off their roadside sign so you can’t see the price until you’re at the pump.
McKnight's
After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway
A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
CO 52 to close for two weeks in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Highway 52 in Weld County will close for two weeks. CO 52 will be fully closed to thru traffic between CR 77 and CR 69 southeast of Keenesburg starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CDOT said it...
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever
You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
Colorado Gas War Continues On I-25 With Prices Now Under $3
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $3 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time
A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
