Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Oakland Press

Lack of mental health support has come at a significant cost for Michigan students

Prior to 2018, there was no financial support for student mental health programs in the Michigan state budget. According to education advocates, this lack of investment has come at a cost with students not being able to succeed in the classroom as they continue to struggle in learning how to navigate their lives both in and out of the classroom.
100.7 WITL

Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprising Appearance in Midland, Michigan

Midland locals received a surprise celebrity sighting over the weekend. Wouldn't you know it...singer Gwen Stefani made a stop through town on Saturday, August 13th. While there, she stopped at a local pizza place called Pizza Sam's. Check out their lovely Facebook post below. What's more, Stefani also stopped at...
MIDLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay

Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Rescue mission celebrates construction milestone

An organization on the lakeshore recently celebrated a construction milestone for its new facility. The Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) on Tuesday, Aug. 9, joined building partners at a topping out ceremony for the structural completion of its new multipurpose facility at 1747 Seventh St., directly behind the mission’s Men’s Shelter.
MUSKEGON, MI
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day

Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
MICHIGAN STATE

