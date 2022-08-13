Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Books, Blocks, & Balls: Free community event helping kids get ready for back to school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Books, Blocks, and Balls is a free community event to help kids get ready to head back to school. There will be giveaways every 30 minutes. Every family that attends will get a goodie bag filled with fun things and a free book. Inside the...
LIST: Back-to-school events in West Michigan 2022
It won't be long before students across West Michigan head back to school.
Bus driver shortage continues to strain West Michigan schools
Thousands of kids in West Michigan could be at risk of having no transportation with the ongoing bus driver shortage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual backpack, school supplies giveaway equips students heading back-to-school
FOX 17 partnered with El Informador to sponsor its 10th Annual Celebration of Education Backpack Giveaway Saturday in Grand Rapids.
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
Muskegon Area District Library announces 'Humans of Muskegon' program
The Muskegon Area District Library has announced its “Humans of Muskegon” storytelling program. The program will run from August 15-September 24.
The Oakland Press
Lack of mental health support has come at a significant cost for Michigan students
Prior to 2018, there was no financial support for student mental health programs in the Michigan state budget. According to education advocates, this lack of investment has come at a cost with students not being able to succeed in the classroom as they continue to struggle in learning how to navigate their lives both in and out of the classroom.
RELATED PEOPLE
wgvunews.org
Muskegon County Public Schools facing staffing shortages as new school year around the corner
As the new school year is set to begin soon, Muskegon County Public School Districts are facing a staffing shortage that has resulted in over a hundred positions currently un-filled. Officials say, from Fruitport to Whitehall, 16 public school districts across Muskegon County are grappling with a lack of teachers,...
Staffing issues force school districts to get creative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students and teachers head back to school, there’s a looming issue that’s affecting many aspects of the education system – staffing shortages. It’s being felt all across the country, and it’s forcing many districts to get creative. “Just about...
Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprising Appearance in Midland, Michigan
Midland locals received a surprise celebrity sighting over the weekend. Wouldn't you know it...singer Gwen Stefani made a stop through town on Saturday, August 13th. While there, she stopped at a local pizza place called Pizza Sam's. Check out their lovely Facebook post below. What's more, Stefani also stopped at...
WWMTCw
Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Getting lungs saved my life’: Organ recipient hopes for more donors
Arthur Bacce's decision to donate his organs and tissues upon death was always a "natural choice," though his family never fully realized the impact that would have on someone else's life.
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
Keys to the ‘City of Kalamazoo’ Up For Grabs on Ebay
Silly me, I thought you had to earn something like this! I keep forgetting that money can't buy happiness- but it can sure help. A rare treasure recently popped up on popular auction site Ebay.com. Not much is known about the item listed for sale, but the pictures seem to back up this seller's claims. An Ebay seller out of Mattawan, MI has just listed a "Key to the City of Kalamazoo" and it's up for grabs to the highest bidder!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rescue mission celebrates construction milestone
An organization on the lakeshore recently celebrated a construction milestone for its new facility. The Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) on Tuesday, Aug. 9, joined building partners at a topping out ceremony for the structural completion of its new multipurpose facility at 1747 Seventh St., directly behind the mission’s Men’s Shelter.
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
WWMTCw
'A void in our lives that can never be filled,' family says of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of late Sgt. Ryan Proxmire remembered him as a beloved father, husband, son, brother, co-worker, and friend, one year after he died in the line of duty. "It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan... leaving a void in our lives...
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
Comments / 0